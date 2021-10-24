Hollywood industry questions the use of real weapons in the digital age – NBC10 Philadelphia

With computer-generated imagery, it seems the sky is the limit of the magic Hollywood can produce: elaborate dystopian universes. Space trips, for those who are neither astronauts nor billionaires. Immersive journeys to the future, or return to bygone times.

But as a shocked and saddened industry was reminded this week, there are still many productions using real guns when filming. And despite the rules and regulations, people can be killed, as happened last week when Alec Baldwin shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after being handed a gun and being given a gun. said she was safe.

The tragedy has led some in Hollywood, as well as disbelieving observers, to wonder: why are real guns ever used on set, when computers can create gunshots in post-production? Is not the slightest risk unacceptable?

For Alexi Hawley, it is. Any risk is too much risk, executive producer of ABC crime drama The Rookie said in a memo on Friday, saying the events in New Mexico had shaken us all.

There will be no more actual weapons on the show, he wrote in a note, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed by The Associated Press.

Instead, he said, the policy would be to use replica firearms, which use pellets and not bullets, with muzzle flashes added in post-production.

Kate Winslet’s popular drama Mare of Easttown director Craig Zobel called on the entire industry to follow suit and said shots on this show were added after filming, although on previous productions, he used live tours.

There is no longer any reason to have guns loaded with blanks or anything on set, Zobel wrote on Twitter. Should just be totally banned. There are computers now. The shots at Mare of Easttown are all digital. You can probably tell, but who cares? It is an unnecessary risk.

Bill Dill, cinematographer who taught Hutchins, a rising star in his field, at the American Film Institute expressed his distaste in an interview at the archaic practice of using real guns with blanks, when we have easily available and inexpensive infographics.

Dill, whose credits include The Five Heartbeats and Dancing in September, said there is added danger with real guns because people work long hours on movies and are exhausted.

There is no excuse for using real weapons, he said.

A petition was launched this weekend on change.org to have real firearms banned from production sets.

There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century, he said of the tragedy. It’s not the early 90s, when Brandon Lee was killed the same way. Change must happen before more talented lives are lost. Lee, the actor and son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, was killed in 1993 by a makeshift bullet left in a propeller pistol after a previous scene.

The prop gun was unloaded by actor Alec Baldwin while filming Rush in Santa Fe, NM, authorities said. The cinematographer of the films was killed and the director was injured.

The petition called on Baldwin directly to use his power and influence in the industry and promote the Halynas Law, which would ban the use of live firearms on set. As it stands, the US Federal Agency for Occupational Safety is silent on the issue and most of the production-preferred states take a largely hands-off approach.

Hutchins, 42, has died and director Joel Souza was injured on the set of Western Rust on Thursday when Baldwin fired a propeller pistol that a crew member unwittingly told him was cold or that it was not loaded with live ammunition, according to court documents released on Friday.

Souza was then released from the hospital.

The tragedy came after some workers left work to protest safety conditions and other production issues on the film, of which Baldwin is the star and a producer.

In an interview, British cinematographer Steven Hall noted that he had worked on a production this year in Madrid that involved a lot of guns. “

We were encouraged not to use blanks, but to rely on visual effects in post (production) to create the effect we wanted from a particular gun, with the actor mimicking the weapon’s recoil, and it works great, he said.

He noted, however, that special effects add costs to a production budget. So it’s easier and possibly more economical to unload your gun on the set using a blank, said Hall, a seasoned cinematographer who has worked on films like Fury and Thor: The Dark World. But, he said, “the problem with the blanks is, of course, that something is emitted from the gun.

Besides financial concerns, why would real guns be considered preferable? There are perks to using blanks on the set that some people want, said Sam Dormer, a British gunsmith or gun specialist. For example, you get a (better) reaction from the actor.

Still, Dormer said, the movie industry is likely moving away from real guns, albeit slowly.

The term propeller pistol can be applied to anything from a rubber toy to a real firearm that can fire a projectile. If it is used to shoot, even blank it is considered a real pistol. A blank is a cartridge that contains gunpowder but no bullet. Still, it can hurt or even kill someone nearby, according to the Actors Equity Association.

This is why many are calling for a ban on white people as well and for the use of deactivated weapons or aftershocks.

Really, there is no good reason on this day to have white people on set, director Liz Garbus wrote on Twitter. The CGI can make the weapon look real, and if you don’t have the budget for the CGI then don’t film the scene.

Broadway actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein wrote that the tragedy certainly made him wonder why Hollywood wasn’t leaning more into special effects.

Why, with all the Hollywood magic available, are they still shooting gunpowder? They know they’re going to inflate the hits in post-production, he wrote on Facebook. Why risk an accident in the first place?

But he also said the death raised even broader questions.

With all this Hollywood talent and imagination, are we still writing stories on each other’s set? He asked. Do we really have nothing better to spend millions of dollars on than glorifying shootings?

Associated Press editors Lindsey Bahr, Lynn Elber in Los Angeles, Hillel Italy in New York, and Lizzie Knight in London contributed to this report.