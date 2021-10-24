James Michael Tyler Dead: the actor who played Gunther in “Friends” was 59 years old





James Michael Tyler, an actor beloved for his portrayal of Gunther in “Friends,” died of prostate cancer on Sunday morning, his manager confirmed to Variety. He was 59 years old. Tyler passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The actor was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018. Tyler shared his story earlier this year on “Today.” He also worked as an activist for people with prostate cancer to get their first blood test from the age of 40. “Michael’s relatives knew him as an actor, musician, cancer awareness advocate and loving husband,” his manager said in a statement. “Michael loved live music, cheered on his Clemson Tigers and often found himself on fun and unforeseen adventures. If you’ve met him once, you’ve made a lifelong friend. “Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and an integral part of our FRIENDS family,” read a post on the official “Friends” Twitter account. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.” Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and an integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues and fans. pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz – FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) 24 October 2021 Tyler was best known for his performance as Gunther, a Central Perk cafe employee who reserves an unrequited love for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel, on the hugely popular NBC sitcom “Friends.” Nicknamed by many as “the seventh ‘friend’,” the actor was a mainstay of the series, first appearing as a background character in the second episode of “Friends” and returning as a guest for the rest of his life. 10 years. He is the series’ most recurring guest star. Tyler also made an appearance via video conference on the HBO Max special “Friends: The Reunion” earlier this year. “I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I was going to be on stage, at least, with them, and be able to participate in all the festivities,” Tyler said of the reunion. “It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn’t want to put the brakes on it, you know? I didn’t mean to be like ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.’ “ Beyond “Friends”, Tyler’s acting credits date back to 1992, including shows like “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, “Scrubs” and “Modern Music”. During his treatment, he continued to perform, starring in two short films – “Gesture and Speech” and “Processing” – which won him the award for best actor at several national and international film festivals. This year, Tyler’s spoken word performance of Stephan Kalinich’s poem “If You Knew” was adapted in a short video to help promote the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

