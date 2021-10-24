Entertainment
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon’s 18th Birthday | Entertainment
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have come together to celebrate their son Deacon’s 18th birthday.
The couple – who married between 1999 and 2007 – both shared touching Instagram tributes to their son on his special day on Saturday (10/23/21) as they posed with him to mark the occasion.
Ryan wrote on the image-sharing platform: “Happy 18th birthday to our beautiful, smart, talented and caring son.
“You are a real light in this world and you are loved so much by everyone who knows you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. I love you, puppy .. (I would say we rather have well done @reesewitherspoon) (sic) “
The “Legally Blonde” actress has shared a series of snaps of her son over the years, including one of him getting ready to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
Reese – who also shares daughter Ava, 22, with Ryan and son Tennessee, nine, with husband Jim Toth – captioned the photos, “How did that happen? !! @deaconphillippe is 18? !!
“One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard.”
“The next day he’s taller than me, he cooks the family’s steaks on the grill and makes his own music with his best friends. My heart is overflowing with pride for the young man he is becoming. 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars (sic) “
Witherspoon revealed that the prospect of her children getting older makes her emotional.
The ‘The Morning Show’ actress said, “It makes me want to cry, the thought of having a long relationship with grown children.
“I wasn’t expecting the kind of relationship I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can deal with life a little bit, and they help me understand the intricacies of that. what does it mean to be human now.
“So I’m really, really thankful that these little humans are in my life.”
