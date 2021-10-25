James Michael Tyler, actor who played Gunther in “Friends,” has died at 59





Best known for playing Gunther in “Friends,” James Michael Tyler has passed away, TODAY confirmed. He was 59 years old. The actor “passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles Sunday morning after losing his life to prostate cancer,” according to his family. James Michael Tyler on September 15, 2015 in London, England. Mike Marsland / WireImage He was known to the world as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’) from the hit ‘Friends’ series, but Michaels’ relatives knew him as an actor, musician, cancer awareness advocate and husband. loving, ”the statement of his family continues. “Michael loved live music, cheered on his Clemson Tigers, and often found himself on fun, unforeseen adventures. If you met him once, you would make a lifelong friend.” “Michael was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018,” they shared. “Wanting to help as many people as possible, he courageously shared his story and became an advocate for people with prostate cancer to have their first PSA blood test at the age of 40.” “I was 56 at the time, and they are testing the PSA, which is prostate specific antigen“Tyler told Craig Melvin earlier this year.” It came back to an extraordinarily high number… So I knew immediately when I went online and saw the results of my blood test and my tests. blood that there was obviously something wrong there. . Almost immediately my doctor called me and said, “Hey, I need you to come over tomorrow because I suspect you might have a pretty serious problem with your prostate. “” After further testing, Tyler was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. “A lot of men, if they catch this early it’s easily treatable,” he said. “I don’t want people to have to go through what I’ve been through. It’s not… an easy process.” Tyler said throughout the process he was surrounded by an “amazing” support group with many “people praying” for his health. “It made me realize, personally, how important every moment is, every day,” he said. “And fight. Don’t give up. Keep fighting. Stay as light as possible. And have goals. Set goals. My goal this year was to see my 59th birthday. I did that on May 28th. . My goal now is to help save at least one life by publishing this news. “ Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

