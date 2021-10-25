Extract from the archives: Chinese massacre in Los Angeles of 1871

One hundred and fifty years ago, an angry mob in Los Angeles attacked and murdered 18 Chinese immigrants and looted their businesses on October 24, 1871.

The tragedy began with an alleged gang shooting on a street called Calle de los Negros in Los Angeles’ first Chinatown. A policeman who responded was injured and a breeder named Robert Thompson was shot and killed.

Word spread that a lawyer had been murdered in Chinatown. A mob of around 500 Angelinos sought revenge. Fifteen Chinese residents, including a 14-year-old boy and a respected doctor, were arrested and hanged. Others were shot.

Local businesses have been ransacked and burglarized. Of those killed, only one is believed to have participated in the original shooting.

Although some members of the crowd were later tried and convicted of manslaughter, their convictions were overturned for technical reasons. At the time, California law prohibited non-white witnesses from testifying against a white person in court.

The tragedy made headlines in San Diego, which had its own growing population of Chinese settlers in the 1870s.

(Disclaimer: Outdated racist terminology and graphic violence are contained in the following report.)

From the San Diego Union, Saturday October 28, 1871:

THE LOS ANGELES MASSACRE.

Full Details Eighteen Chinese in all killed loot the object of the murderers.

Los Angeles New of Thursday Morning gives us the true story of the horrific massacre of Chinese in this city last Tuesday night. It appears from the testimony before the coroner’s inquest and from a report by the New, this plunder was the object of the crowd.

Constable Harris testified that by standing near the store of Messrs. Caswell & Ellis, he observed a Chinese man crossing the street of Los Angeles, hearing the cry of Heres one! here is one! he arrested him and took him to jail. At the foot of Temple Street, he was surrounded, his arms pinned behind him, and the prisoner taken from him, as voices were heard from the crowd calling for him to be hanged. Back in the street of Los Angeles, he heard the fire alarm given. Asked the crowd not to set the block on fire. I went to Negro Alley and while he was there a Chinese man came out of one of the blocked houses and he was immediately shot dead by strangers. Another outing, he met the same fate. I saw a body of men breaking into the houses and pulling out a corpse and a number of living Chinese. He called on the parties to put them in jail. He watched them walk down the street in Los Angeles. From house to house, they walked, finally entering the Chinese doctor’s shop, where the doctor and a woman were found alive and taken away, he thought to the prison. The store was then entered, and one corpse was discovered, and another believed to be still alive.

As the inhabitants of these houses were known to the officers as innocent, the crowd accompanying them was forced to refrain from shooting. There, the mob began to loot, taking everything they could. Some, thanks to his efforts and the help of the citizens, were captured and forced to disgorgement. Much property was nevertheless carried away. An injured Chinese lying under the bed recognized him, called for his protection. This man, he found him wounded in the head. He assumes he was saved, because he did not find him among the dead. During the remainder of the guard, he guarded the property to prevent thieves from looting. Couldn’t swear who the firing parties were. He identified all of the dead, but said there was only one who participated in the brawl, the others he believed were innocent. The man he believes is the brother of Sing Lee, a former store owner who left for China about three months ago. The other parties to the fight he thinks were Yu Tak, Ah Coy, Fung Wann, and Yo Hing, who escaped.