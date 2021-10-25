Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch” sets pandemic era record – The Hollywood Reporter

In a victory for the arthouse market, that of Wes Anderson The French dispatch posted the best opening theater average of the pandemic era.

The Searchlight Pictures film grossed $ 1.3 million in 52 theaters in 14 US markets, or $ 25,000 per location. The previous best pandemic-era three-day opening weekend average belonged to Venom: let there be carnage ($ 21,309) and, before that, Black Widow ($ 19,400).

Before the COVID-19 crisis, the opening performance of a specialty or independent film was judged by its localization average since these titles started in a small number of sites. An average of $ 75,000 or more was considered a big payoff, while anything above $ 100,000 was reserved for the elite.

The latter category included Anderson’s 2014 The Grand Hotel Budapest, which made history with an opening weekend average of $ 202,791 from four theaters. In 2012, Anderson Moonrise KingdomThe opening average was $ 130,749, also from four sites.

Throughout COVID-19, averages have been miniscule compared to art house pricing as seniors remain reluctant to return to the movies. Now this demo has started testing the waters.

The French dispatch Raise the bar significantly after doing impressive business in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Austin and other strongholds for the arthouse audience. He has also reached beyond non-Anderson fans.

“These numbers show that after a year and a half, arthouse theaters and independent theaters have their own superheroes in Wes Anderson. What’s been doubly encouraging were the cross-over results in mainstream theaters hungry for Wes’s 10th film as well, ”said Frank Rodriguez of Searchlight.

The list of top grossing venues was edited by Anjelika Film Center in New York and also included The Landmark in Los Angeles, The Grove in LA, AMC Lincoln Center, Alamo Downtown LA, and BAM in Brooklyn.

In the film, Bill Murray plays the editor of a fictional American magazine in a quaint French town, whose staff come together to prepare his latest issue of this Valentine’s Day in literary journalism. The film also stars Frances McDormand and Timothée Chalamet, who were box office doubles this weekend between this film and Dune.

The cast of the A-list set also includes Owen Wilson, Christoph Waltz, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Cécile de France, Guillaume Gallienne, Tony Revolori , Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler and Bob Balaban, among others.

The French dispatch will test the limits of its commercial appeal as it expands to more than 600 locations next weekend.

Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic features a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya.

Dune will easily win the weekend box office race, but judging its theatrical performance will be complicated by the fact that it is also available at home. (WarnerMedia’s hybrid exit strategy in the pandemic era with HBO Max will cease at the end of the year.)

Besides the HBO Max factor, there are other challenges. So far, young moviegoers are behind the box office pick-up, but they’re not the demo that grew on the Dune books. And DuneThe long running time of 155 minutes will reduce the number of screenings in theaters. (The recent James Bond film No time to die is longer, at 163 minutes.)

Abroad, Dune started rolling out earlier this month, earning an impressive $ 130 million to date in select markets. On Friday, it opened for $ 6 million in China, where Legendary and his partner Wanda have sole distribution duties. He earned an additional $ 9.7 million on Saturday for a total of $ 15.7 million over two days. (A new COVID-19 outbreak is leading to full or partial theater closures in at least eight provinces.)

Legendary product Dune, which cost around $ 165 million pre-market. The company also funded the bulk of the film, Warner Bros. and its partners taking care of the rest. The other national novelty of the weekend is the Disney family animated film and the 20th century Ron went wrong, which earned about $ 2.3 million on Friday in 3,560 theaters for a muted debut in the order of $ 7 million. The film is aiming for fifth place.