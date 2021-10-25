James Michael Tyler, actor who played Gunther in ‘Friends’, dies at 59 of prostate cancer





Actor James michael tyler, who played Gunther on the “Friends” sitcom, died of prostate cancer Sunday morning at his Los Angeles home, Tyler’s manager confirmed to CBS News. He was 59 years old. Tyler spoke publicly about his cancer diagnosis over the summer. “I have been faced with this diagnosis for almost three years,” he said on the “Today” show. “It’s stage 4. Advanced cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s probably going to get me.” Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno. In June, Tyler said he was at an annual check-up when the cancer was first detected. “I was 56 at the time, and they test for PSA, which is a prostate specific antigen,” he said. “Almost immediately my doctor called me and said ‘Hey, I need you to come over tomorrow because I suspect you might have a pretty serious problem with your prostate,’” Tyler said. He said the reason he appeared virtually at a recent “Friends” meeting rather than in person was because of his illness. “I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I was going to be on stage, at least, with them, and be able to participate in all the festivities,” said Tyler, who appeared via Zoom. “It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included.” He said it was his decision not to be there in person or to explain why. “I didn’t mean to be like ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer,’” he said, adding that many of the former castmates knew about his illness. Prostate cancer, one of the most common types of cancer, often grows slowly and remains confined to the prostate, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, other types of prostate cancer are aggressive and can spread quickly. While low-grade prostate cancer may not require treatment immediately or never, prostate cancer may be treated by removing the prostate gland or with radiation therapy, chemotherapy and other treatments, depending. Mayo Clinic. Prostate cancer in particular is almost 99% treatable if caught early and those with a history of prostate, ovarian, breast, colon or pancreatic cancer in men and women women in the family should start discussing screening when they are around 40 years old, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Following



Alex sundby Alex Sundby is editor-in-chief for CBSNews.com

