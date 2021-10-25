Best Stories of the Week – NBC 6 South Florida

Here are some of the best stories from last week from NBC 6 News:

Teenager held in Hollywood officer death says he wanted to kill himself

A teenager with a long criminal record said he was trying to kill himself to avoid going back to jail when he shot and killed a 28-year-old Hollywood police officer, according to his arrest warrant.

Hollywood cops confronted 18-year-old Jason Banegas on Sunday night after receiving a call about a man going from house to house “on his bike and trying to break into cars in the Toronto neighborhood. Emerald Hills, police said.

Officer Yandy Chirino first spotted the teenager and attempted to arrest him, but Banegas resisted and pulled out a stolen semi-automatic handgun, according to the arrest warrant.

Banegas told detectives he was trying to kill himself when he pulled the gun out, but the officer kept moving during the fight and he pulled the trigger, per the warrant.

This is much needed money for people behind on rent, but some rent assistance programs have been slow to get the money to those who need it. The federal government now wants to know how much money local programs have distributed to those in need. NBC 6’s Sasha Jones Reports

Federal government reviews progress on rent assistance and reallocation of funds

This is much needed money for people behind on rent, but some rent assistance programs have been slow to get the money to those who need it.

The federal government now wants to know how much money local programs have distributed to those in need. Local governments received two rounds of federal aid money. The first round, known as ERA 1, started releasing in January.

Programs with excess ERA-1 funds uncommitted at the end of September may be asked to return the funds to the federal government and may reallocate those funds.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department asked programs to report how much money was paid to tenants in need or pledged to tenants who applied. If 65 percent of the first round of funds had not been spent, the money could be reallocated.

One of the reasons Miami city officials fired Police Chief Art Acevedo was low morale in the department. A factor in this was how Acevedo wanted a coronavirus vaccine warrant. The city manager said he overstepped his authority in doing so. NBC 6’s Phil Prazan Reports

Former Miami Police Chief Acevedo defends vaccine comments in NBC interview

In an exclusive interview with NBC Nightly News, former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said he has no regrets about pushing for a vaccine mandate within the department.

Acevedos’ stance on vaccines was one of many factors that led to low morale in the department, which ultimately led to a vote of no confidence from the union and his dismissal from the city.

When you see more officers die from COVID than from gunfire, and you care about your officers, and you care about the public who may be infected by our officer’s response, it’s asymptomatic and potentially dying. , Acevedo told NBC. You know, I don’t regret it because I believe that as public servants we have a duty to the public.

Miami City Manager Art Noriega said Acevedo had overstepped his authority, hinting in a local interview that jobs could be at stake without getting the vaccine.

In the interview, Acevedo said he supported the lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantiss’s administration over the matter, which also angered City Manager Noriega because City Manager, City Commission and City Attorney are the ones who decide to take a case to court.

Acevedo acknowledged that the remarks added to low morale among officers already facing the pandemic, political instability and anti-police sentiments after deadly shootings against black Americans.

Miami commissioner Joe Carollo has come up with a program he says would tackle homelessness in the city. But the lawyers say that is not sincere. NBC 6’s Johnny Archer Reports

Lawyers say Miami commissioner’s homeless adoption proposal is insincere

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo comes up with an idea for residents to voluntarily welcome homeless people onto the streets and into their homes to help fight homelessness.

I would like to create a new agenda today, Carollo said at a Miami City Commission meeting on Oct. 14. For all of you here I’m sure go jump off your seats and stand in line and be the first to help and that’s the Adopt a Homeless program.

But this idea is rejected by many homeless advocates in Miami.

I’m sick of this hypocrisy, Carollo shouted to an upset crowd at the commission meeting. They want to do so badly. “

The commissioner proposed the idea at a committee meeting, and it is expected to be voted on at the next committee meeting on October 28.

With a risk of breast cancer in their family, a woman and her sisters made the decision to undergo genetic testing for the gene mutation. They all tested negative. But what happened next took them all by surprise. NBC 6’s Kim Wynne reports

Woman and sisters diagnosed with breast cancer after negative gene mutation test

February 14, 2019 was the day Carla Walker found out she had breast cancer.

Terrified, that’s all I can say. Crying, shaking, nervous, worried. Call someone to come and hold me like I’m a child, she said.

Carla did it all by the book. She had annual mammograms as well as MRI scans every six months. But one of the screenings caught the attention of her doctor.

I received a phone call that said my MRI contained something suspicious, she said. My biopsy was cancerous.

Her cancer was detected at stage one. It was early enough that the mother-of-two had a double mastectomy without needing chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

I am the fourth in five girls to have breast cancer, Carla said. There was no way I would try that chance again.

Three of the Carlas sisters were diagnosed with breast cancer.

My sister Susan was diagnosed when she was around 40, she said. My sister Debbie was diagnosed around 60 years old. My sister Peggy was diagnosed at around 65 and I was diagnosed at 57.

This happened despite having undergone genetic testing to see if they were at high risk for the disease. They all tested negative.

Your pets shouldn’t eat candy, might not like their Halloween costumes, and might be stressed out by the traps. The ASPCA has published a list of suggestions on how to make Halloween safer for your pets.

South Florida Halloween Events For You and Your Pet

With the countdown to Halloween running out, there is still time to do tricks and treats with your furry friend! Here are some fun and pet friendly events taking place in South Florida this month.

Click here for a full list of events you and your furry friend can attend.

