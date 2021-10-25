How to make a Hollywood star look like Diana, Princess of Wales?





Actors ask me quite often if they should do this. There is a risk if you make mistakes, you are only making those mistakes that sink deeper into your muscle memory. You must therefore be 100% sure that you are not mistaken. Stewart, he says, was not too familiar with dialect training, although Sheed learned a British accent for Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), which Conacher describes as pretty good. I have to say she had a pretty solid understanding of RP before we started, it was just the Diana of whatever we were specific about. So what are the delicate aspects of Diana’s voice? She is chic, but not royal chic. So, it’s to get that balance. Like, its vowel O is really specific, because it’s not the look, like the queen, it’s rather, donnt. When the Spencer’s trailer came out, there were only two words Stewarts Diana spoke, the words they didn’t say at the end. In those two syllables, everyone knew it was Diana, Conacher nods. There is also a great physicality to playing it. She does a lot of weird things with her jaw and head. And she was performative, as a person. I think we increased that for the movie. While Conacher is generally credited as a dialect trainer, there is a lot to do with jaw, neck, and facial movements that are within his purview. With accents, it’s more like learning a dance, it’s physical. His muscle manipulation, not copying. Conachers is a behind-the-scenes role that puts him right in the crosshairs. He mentions the Times criticism of Spencer, which specifically castigates his work as having produced only a strange, strangled whisper. To be honest, he told me, the choked whisper is kind of what we were looking for! There is, however, a certain irony in receiving brickbats. I’ve never heard anyone walk out of a movie theater thinking accents are the best thing about it, “he notes.” When they’re at their best, they’re imperceptible. But he is happy to praise the work of others. He was bowled over by working together on HBO’s TV drama Mare of Easttown, set in a Philadelphia suburb. I absolutely believed they were all from the same place. Conacher had previously trained series star Kate Winslet – and Ralph Fiennes – to speak with Germanic overtones for The Reader.

