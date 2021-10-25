Crew member who gave gun to Baldwin was the subject of a prior complaint | Entertainment

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (AP) A crew member says she has raised safety concerns in the past about the deputy director who authorities say unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin the prop pistol that has killed a director of photography on a film set.

Maggie Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in a statement that she filed an internal complaint with the executive producers of the Hulus Into the Dark series in 2019 over concerns about the behavior of assistant director Dave Halls on the tray. Goll said in a phone interview on Sunday that Halls ignored safety protocols for weapons and pyrotechnics and attempted to continue filming after the supervising pyrotechnician passed out on set.

Halls did not respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

This week’s fatal shooting and some of his previous experiences point to larger security concerns that need to be addressed, Goll said, adding that the safety and well-being of team members are major issues in the negotiations. contracts in progress between a union representing film and television workers and a large group of producers.

This situation does not concern Dave Halls. … It is by no means a person’s fault, she said. “It’s a bigger conversation about safety on set and what we’re trying to achieve with that culture.

Baldwin fired a gun on the set of the Rust movie in New Mexico on Thursday, killing Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her.

The weapon Baldwin used was one of three that a gun specialist, or gunsmith, had placed on a cart outside the building where a scene was rehearsed, according to court records. Halls grabbed a gun from a cart and handed it to Baldwin, indicating the gun was safe by yelling at the cold pistol, ”the court documents say. But it was loaded with live ammunition, according to records.

Baldwin, 63, known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October and his impression of former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, described the murder as a tragic accident.

Goll said it shouldn’t have happened because there are so many steps to go through… the very possibility of getting there should be impossible.

Actor Ray Liotta agreed that gun controls are generally extensive.

They always check what I know so you can see, Liotta said in an interview Sunday at the Newport Beach Film Festival. They give it to whoever you point the gun at, they give it to the producer, they show whoever is there that it doesn’t work. “

Rust Movie Productions did not respond to repeated emails requesting comment.

Baldwin, who is a producer on Rust, met Hutchins’ husband and 9-year-old son on Saturday at a Santa Fe hotel where the actor had stayed during filming. Baldwin and Hutchins’ husband can be seen kissing in a photo published by the New York Post. Another shows a defeated-looking Baldwin walking through the hotel grounds pushing a luggage cart.

Goll said in her email that Halls’ behavior on set had worried her in the past.

She said that while working on Into the Dark, Halls did not hold safety meetings and consistently failed to announce the presence of a gun on set to the crew, as is the protocol. The assistant prop master reprimanded Halls on several occasions for firing the actors before they returned the guns to the prop table, she said.

She became more concerned, however, when the supervising pyrotechnician, who is diabetic, was found unconscious in a chair, she said. Halls wanted to resume filming after the man was removed from the set even though Goll, the pyrotechnician remaining on site, did not have the qualifications to oversee the complicated series of pyrotechnics that were planned.

One of the things that struck me the most that day was the fact that he called over the radio on channel one, hey, Maggie says we can go on! and I basically held the button down so it couldn’t transmit to anyone else on that channel while I was screaming, No, Dave, that’s not what I said. We weren’t doing it, she recalls in a phone interview.

She filed an internal complaint with the executive producers of Blumhouse Productions around that day, she said.

To my knowledge, nothing has been done after my complaints, she said in an email.

I’m disgusted that I don’t push harder for greater responsibility and safety, “she wrote.” Many of us have been exchanging messages wondering the same thing: is there something thing we could have done then that would have prevented the tragedy?

___

Flaccus reported from Portland, Oregon. Associated Press editors Jake Coyle and Jocelyn Noveck in New York; Ryan Pearson in Los Angeles; Walter Berry in Phoenix; and Michelle Eaton in Newport Beach, California, contributed to this report.