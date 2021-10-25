Hal-Con in-person format returns, focuses on local talent and suppliers – Halifax





In 2019, Hal-Con hosted its biggest event ever with over 16,000 people in attendance, but in 2020, Halifax’s annual science fiction, fantasy and gaming convention moved online to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the event was once again held in person, and although it was much smaller than in previous years, attendees were delighted that it was returning. READ MORE: COVID-19: NS enters phase 5 with a cautious approach, keeping masks on and making vaccination compulsory for certain sectors “There aren’t a lot of occasions to wear cosplay, so to put that part of your life on hold, it really feels good to be able to come back to it,” said Dolan Hill who has attended every Hal-Con. since its debut in 2010 at the Lord Nelson Hotel. All participants were required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks, except in certain designated areas. The story continues under the ad Although downsized, this year’s event had many fan favorites, including the annual costume contest. There were still plenty of guests, performers and vendors although the focus for 2021 is on locals. “We’re always trying to bring in local designers,” said Floyd Blaikie, marketing director for Hal-Con. “To be able to focus only on that this year, I think it has been really fantastic.”















For many vendors, Hal-Con is a great way to showcase their products and attract new customers. Jessica Shields is the artist behind ‘Work of Shields’ and said the focus on the local has been a real help. “I think it’s actually better,” Shields said. “I know people miss the big stars, but not having them this year means more people are willing to pay local artists and local businesses, so it’s really good all around.” The story continues under the ad Read more: The New Reality: Nova Scotia’s food producers are reaching new customers, but will interest wane after COVID-19? Tim Carpenter, creator of the ‘Welcome to Halifax’ comic strip, said: “It’s great for the local artists as well as the people looking around who may not have found these people before.” . For others, it’s all about personal connection. Konstantinos Manos is the co-founder of Vesuvius Media. which develops board games and online games. The business has been successful online, but Manos says he still enjoys coming to local conventions to talk with people, see everyone’s costumes and interact with the audience. “When you see kids actually playing the games, it’s a different feeling than just making sales or presenting them online. “ © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

