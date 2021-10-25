The elegance of Chlo Zhaos ‘Eternals’

The 10 Members of the Eternals are the most powerful protagonists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. They are neither humans nor gods, but immortal servants of humanity. And during the 7,000 years they have lived on Earth, they have not interfered with the affairs of civilizations unless the colossal cosmic entity of Arishema which apparently manipulates all the energy in the universe. asked them. (So, no, they didn’t do anything about Thanos.)

In a new Marvel blockbuster focused on these titans, audiences might expect an all-in-action showdown. Corn Eternals Oscar-winning director Chlo Zhao treats her characters whose powers transcend usual superheroes as if they were flesh and blood. Shot after shot, she extracts a quiet and poignant humanity from the group. Their story, in his hands, does not examine typical Marvel themes, such as the burden of being powerful; instead, it is about the nature of eternal bonds. Through a story centered on bringing together a disparate team who disagree on how to approach a crisis, Zhao explores a resonant question: When you face those you love, do you face the conflict or ignore it?

When the movie begins, the Eternals have dispersed across the world. Some, like Sersi (played by Gemma Chan), empathetic teams, have integrated into society, with a job and a boyfriend; others, like the mind-controlling Druig (Barry Keoghan), live in isolation. After Sersi learned that the Deviants, monsters the Eternals eradicated from Earth centuries ago, mysteriously returned as a result of the events of Avengers: Endgame, she sets out to reunite the group, except that not everyone agrees with her plan.

This intra-community disagreement and not the presence of Deviants gives the films a narrative tension. A lot of Eternals explore, through looks and touches, the strength of group camaraderie. A pair of romances between Sersi and Ikaris (Richard Madden), and Thena (Angelina Jolie) and Gilgamesh (Don Lee) are particularly touching. Their thousand-year-old relationships are tender even during battles which, by the way, always seem superheroic. Thena moves in ballet fashion, conjuring weapons from scratch to slice the Deviants that Gilgamesh has pummeled. Playful speedster Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) (and Marvel Cinematic Universes’ first deaf superhero) leads the way for the arrogant Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) to fire energetic projectiles. Their choreography can be fascinating.

Marvel studios

Zhao, however, seems most eager to portray the Eternals’ connections to the mortals they have lived alongside. Her camera dwells on these interactions: Theres Sersi planting crops alongside farmers. There is Makkari who does barter with the merchants. Theres Sprite (Lia McHugh) creates illusions to teach children about myths. In these moments, Zhao channels the singular humanist vision that has guided his superb indies such as The horseman and Nomadic country. In these films, Zhao has established herself as an empathetic and immersive filmmaker, privileging the sensual experience of her characters, pulling solid performances from both actors and non-actors, and capturing the essence of people in great detail and lush photography. His work is like poetry.

Read: Chlo Zhao Is About To Be Huge

A lot of Eternals has the same meditative magic: natural light bathes the characters and sublime landscapes the wide skies, rolling meadows, rough seas surround them. The Eternals experience life on Earth across thousands of years, and with the help of a solid cast, Zhao follows their shared admiration and despair as observers of history.

But as a film that must feature 10 characters whose origins involve the creation of the universe, Eternals also has a lot to explain. I braced myself for a prosaic exposure, no Marvel movie, 26 movies, can escape the biggest device in the franchise, but almost every flashback required further explanation. This is a film that begins with an opening exploration summarizing the origins of the group and includes trips to Mesopotamia 5000 BC and 1521 AD Tenochtitlan, not to mention the interludes in space. Sometimes the dense story and immense scope enhance the story Zhaos is trying to tell: Jolies Thena, for example, suffers from an affliction, based on the comics, in which having too many years of memories makes her. forget where it is in time. Against this background, Gilgameshs reiterated the assurances that you are safe, you are loved, you are heartbreaking.

More often than not, however, information dumps slow down the story. Such a comic book-heavy story can help explain how the strangest corners of the Marvel Universe work, but they mostly distract from the movies interest in Eternals’ intense bondage. It doesn’t help that these scenes are frequently drenched in CGI: whenever Arishem communicates with an Eternal, he removes them from Earth and into space, abandoning Zhaos’ signature style. It’s like listening to an orchestra that sometimes goes out of tune.

Yet Zhaos’ delicate examination of his characters eclipses Eternals duller and more convoluted moments. The highlight centers on the Eternals’ internal conflicts, and after spending so much time with this family, watching them fight is both scary and mind-blowing. No building falls, no horde of alien armies invades, and no civilians cry out in terror. The most tragic blow does not come from a punch, but from a single glance exchanged between two characters. It’s an ambitious approach to investing a Marvel-sized budget in personal character study while still feeling like it’s a big blockbuster. Only Zhao could have done it.