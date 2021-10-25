James Michael Tyler: Friends actor who played Gunther has died at 59





2 hours Image source, Getty Images Legend, The Friends star was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018 American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther in the TV comedy Friends, has died at the age of 59. Tyler in “in peace“at his Los Angeles home on Sunday morning, according to a statement from his agent, Toni Benson. “If you’ve known him once, you’ve made a lifelong friend,” the statement read. “He widows his wife, Jennifer Carno, the love of his life.” In 2018, Tyler was diagnosed with cancer of the advanced prostate which then spread to the bones. “He wanted to help as many people as possible, courageously shared his story and became an activist for men to take a blood test from the age of 40 (to detect the disease),” added his representative. Image source, Rob Kim / Getty Images for Warner Brothers Legend, Tyler appeared as a guest at fan events While he didn’t have the same screen time as the six main characters in Friends, Gunther was and continues to be a popular figure with fans. In the coffee maker series, Central PerkGunther worked as a waiter and manager. Throughout the series, he was in love with Rachel, the character played by Jennifer aniston, who also worked there as a waitress in the early seasons. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh friend)… but those close to Michael knew him as an actor, musician, cancer advocate and loving husband,” his manager insisted. Image source, Getty Images Legend, Tyler revisited Central Perk in 2015 as part of a Warner Bros. Studios tour. In May, Tyler made a cameo appearance on the Special Reunion of Friends via Zoom. “It was the most memorable 10 years of my life, honestly,” the actor said on the show. “I could not have imagined a better experience,” he said. “All of these guys were fantastic and it was a pleasure working with them. I felt very, very special.” Tyler appeared in almost 150 episodes of the comedy that aired on NBC between 1994 and 2004. While receiving treatment, Michael continued to act. He starred in two short films, “The Gesture and the Word” and “Processing”, for which he won best actor awards at various film festivals. In 2021, her oral interpretation of Stephen Kalinich’s poem “If You Knew” was adapted into a short video to raise awareness about the disease and support the Prstate Cancer Foundation. You can now receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

