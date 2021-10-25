Kyle Busch, # 18 Toyota Camry M & M’S Race Recap for Hollywood Casino 400

Race winner:Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Winner of stage 1: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Winner of stage 2: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Summary of step 1 (rounds 1-80):

Kyle Busch started fourth and finished ninth, earning two bonus points.

Busch came off the grid fourth but dropped to eighth early in the race, telling team manager Ben Beshore his M&MS Halloween Camry was loose at the exit of every turn.

A short weather delay brought the field onto the pit lane for about 20 minutes. Busch restarted in ninth after the delay.

During the delay, the wind picked up and changed direction, blowing very hard from the second turn. On lap 20, Busch scuffed the SAFER outer barrier at the exit of the second turn, but continued to advance until his right front tire gave way, sending him back into the wall on lap 24.

The warning was issued for the incident and Busch drew the attention of the M&MS Halloween team on several occasions to repair the damage to the right side. Busch finally started at the back of the pack in 39th position on lap 27.

Busch rolled up his sleeves and got to work. He entered the top 20 on lap 38 and the top 10 on lap 68, as he overtook car after car ahead of him to finish ninth on the first stage.

Summary of stage 2 (rounds 81-160):

Busch started eighth and finished 31st.

The two-time Cup Series champion came to the pit road on lap 83 to put on four tires and an air pressure adjustment to deal with a handling condition that worsened over time of the race. He came out of the pits in eighth position.

Busch maintained his position in the top 10 until he came to the pits on lap 117 for four tires and fuel.

The Las Vegas native returned to the top 10 until bad luck struck again. It struck the SAFER outer barrier again at the second turn, necessitating a green flag pit stop for new tires and repairs.

Busch returned to the race in 31st, three laps behind the leaders, and finally finished the stage with four laps.

Summary of the final stage (laps 161-267):

Busch started 32nd and finished 28th.

The Las Vegas native came to the pit lane after Stage 2 as the M&MS Halloween team made several stops to repair the damaged right side of the Buschs race car. He started the last stage in the 32nd, four laps behind and hoping for a miracle.

All Busch could do from there was get out of trouble and finish as high as he could. A late-race crash involving Ryan Blaney helped Busch finish the race one point above the top-four standings with one run remaining in the round of 8, setting up his potential race for the Championship 4 in Phoenix in two weeks.

Kyle Busch, Toyota Camry Halloween M&MS driver # 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing:

What were you fighting with the race car today?

Loose and very windy. I just couldn’t get it under control with the entry or exit with our M & Ms Halloween Camry. I knew that from the start in the first 10 or so laps or whatever on that first yellow with the weather. Just really, really over the right back all day and I couldn’t feel it coming in and out. Bitten me twice. The first time it was bearable and the second time it was just over.

What do you think of your position just above the cut line in the points towards Martinsville?

I expected much worse. One more shot, it’s going to be hard. It will be just a tough dog fight for that last spot.

Was the wind direction different today compared to previous races?

The direction of it, I do not remember. I’m sure it’s been in that direction, maybe the times I’ve destroyed here. It was not to my liking at all. I absolutely have to go back and study this and look at the wind stuff for when I ran well here versus today and see if there’s anything we can do to help that.

Following :

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar is the Xfinity 500 on Sunday October 31 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It is the penultimate race of the 10-race playoffs and the last race of the round of 8. It starts at 2:00 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RP TSC