PJU week 8 results: success relies on failure

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered.)

In a week where USF finally ended their long losing streak against FCS teams, the defining moments were the first two in this video. And we all know what they are.

A missed shot on goal was about to be returned for a defensive touchdown, and the USF was about to be late again early. But special team Chris Carter made an exceptional effort to knock the ball carrier down to the 5-yard line. It should have been a disaster for USF, but it turned out to be a positive when Mekhi Lapointe got an interception, canceling out the bad shot and giving USF some momentum.

Some other struggling teams have not handled their fate so well. Did you think the end of Wisconsin-Platteville last week was painful?

The state of Colorado has turned failure into failure. Their field goal team rushed in instead of letting their QB sting the ball after getting a first try. They had plenty of time. But they did a great job without panicking and hiring the right staff. A false start or illegal procedure would have ended the game, but they avoided it. Unfortunately, the kicker narrowly missed the kick.

And we haven’t even talked about Illinois-Penn State yet. Here is the full overtime session:

Illinois and Penn State both had so many chances to win or lose this game. They were constantly brought down by falls, knockdowns, poor execution and sometimes great defensive plays. It was one of the most infuriating endings I have ever seen. I can’t imagine rooting for any of these teams in this game.

Unsurprisingly, the resounding USF victory had an impact on this week’s PYU race. Let’s see what other games have done:

bullsonparade96 Oregon +2.5 points on UCLA; San Diego State +4.0 points compared to the Air Force; South Florida -2.5 points on Temple (WINNER, WINNER, WINNER) Oregon 34-31; San Diego State 20-14; South Florida 34-14 150.00 TO WIN 900.00 bullsonparade96 South Florida -2.5 points on Temple; San Diego State +4.0 points on Air Force (WIN, WIN) South Florida 34-14; San Diego State 20-14 250.00 TO WIN 650.00 dsidwell31 South Florida -2.5 points on Temple; Alabama -24.5 points over Tennessee; Ohio State -20.5 points over Indiana (WIN, WIN, WIN) South Florida 34-14; Alabama 52-24; Ohio State 54-7 50.00 TO WIN 300.00 bullsonparade96 South Florida -3.5 points on Temple; Less than 57.5 points in the Temple-South Florida game (WIN, WIN) South Florida 34-14; South Florida 34-14 100.00 TO WIN 260.00 Elliot Moore Kent State -5.0 points over Ohio; Northern Illinois +5.0 points over central Michigan (WINNER, WINNER) Kent State 34-27; Northern Illinois 39-38 100.00 TO WIN 260.00 E-dogg42 Less than 76.5 points in the Louisiana State-Mississippi game; Less than 77.0 points in Western Kentucky-Florida International game; Less than 58.5 points in the Southern California-Notre Dame game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Mississippi 31-17; Western Kentucky 34-19; Notre-Dame 31-16 40.00 TO WIN 240.00 HerdCountry941 State of New Mexico +18.0 points over Hawaii; Over 62.0 points in New Mexico State-Hawaii game (WIN, WIN) Hawaii 48-34; Hawaii 48-34 75.00 TO WIN 195.00 E-dogg42 Over 51.5 points in the North Carolina State-Miami (FL) game; Over 45.0 points in South Carolina-Texas A&M game; Under 57.0 points in West Virginia-Texas Christian Game (WINNER, WINNER, WINNER) Miami (FL) 31-30; Texas A&M 44-14; West Virginia 29-17 30.00 TO WIN 180.00 Ulhothot Over 60.5 points in Massachusetts-Florida State game; Toledo +2.0 points over western Michigan; Less than 54.5 points in the Western Michigan-Toledo game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Florida State 59-3; Toledo 34-15; Toledo 34-15 30.00 TO WIN 180.00 dsidwell31 Over 40.0 points in Wisconsin-Purdue game; Less than 76.5 points in the Louisiana State-Mississippi game; Less than 77.0 points in the Western Kentucky-Florida International game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Wisconsin 30-13; Mississippi 31-17; Western Kentucky 34-19 25.00 TO WIN 150.00 mcgies852 South Florida -130.0 silver line to beat Temple South Florida 34-14 180.00 TO WIN 138.46 danj725 Alabama -27.0 points over Tennessee; Notre Dame -6.5 points on Southern California (WIN, WIN) Alabama 52-24; Our Lady 31-16 50.00 TO WIN 130.00 Ulhothot Mississippi -10.5 points over the State of Louisiana; Texas-San Antonio -6.0 points on Louisiana Tech; Over 58.0 points in Texas-San Antonio-Louisiana Tech game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Mississippi 31-17; Texas-San Antonio 45-16; Texas-San Antonio 45-16 20.00 TO WIN 120.00 Ulhothot Florida International +17.0 points on Western Kentucky; Less than 75.5 points in Western Kentucky-Florida International game; Less than 41.5 points in the San Diego State-Air Force game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Western Kentucky 34-19; Western Kentucky 34-19; San Diego State 20-14 20.00 TO WIN 120.00 Briank19 Southern Methodist -13.5 points on Tulane; State of San Jose -3.5 points over Nevada-Las Vegas (WIN, WIN) Southern Methodist 55-26; State of San José 27-20 40.00 TO WIN 104.00 camweed12 South Florida -2.5 points on Temple South Florida 34-14 100.00 TO WIN 90.91 Ulhothot Wisconsin -2.5 points on Purdue; Notre Dame -6.5 points over Southern California; Less than 58.5 points in the Southern California-Notre Dame game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Wisconsin 30-13; Notre Dame 31-16; Our Lady 31-16 10:00 a.m. TO WIN 60.00 mcgies852 Oregon +110.0 money line to beat UCLA Oregon 34-31 50.00 TO WIN 55.00

That’s a lot of wins of 50 units or more. But here are the eight players who finished this week with a profit:

Bullsonparade96 1476.09 (15 points) E-dogg42 377.35 (10) dsidwell31 290.00 (7) Ulhothot 227.45 (5) HerdCountry941 158.45 (4) Elliot Moore 137.73 (3) mcgies852 93.46 (2) brian19 76.27 (1)

As of late Saturday afternoon, only Briank19 and Esmoore were on the positive side and had used a lot of MAC and Mountain West games to get there. Of course, the USF victory and easy cover against Temple made a lot of late winners, but again, there were plenty of Pac-12 parlays. bullsonparade96 continues to mix huge wins and huge losses to stay ahead of the money:

User Total Futures contracts pending Grand total excluding futures bullsonparade96 6011.74 250 6261.74 speruche 2081.19 0 2081.19 Elliot Moore 1639.11 150 1789.11 Ulhothot 1557.63 250 1807.63 Danj725 1505.39 0 1505.39 E-dogg42 1475.95 185 1660.95 mcgies852 1415.03 150 1565.03 mmmmmuzzles 1114.55 150 1264.55 Lrdnorman 1110.29 0 1110.29 Gibbsak 1017.73 0 1017.73 brian19 1007.39 0 1007.39 HerdCountry941 999.76 0 999.76 Gary Stephen 982.71 0 982.71 Andrewpina 958.18 250 1208.18 Gym399 930.65 0 930.65 dsidwell31 924.17 0 924.17 jrjs 767.82 0 767.82 jjlovecub 749.00 0 749.00 anthonyvito 717.38 100 817.38 Julmisteforheisman 651.06 0 651.06 camweed12 334.09 0 334.09 McIntyre2K7 220.25 110 330.25 Defin 0.00 220 220.00 under cover 0.00 250 250.00

And points lead. bullsonparade96 won the most units 4 out of 8 weeks, and finished with one loss in the other 4:

bullsonparade96 60 speruche 42 e-dogg42 34 Elliot Moore 31 Ulhothot 27 dsidwell31 22 danj725 19 LrdNorman 18 mcgies852 16 HerdCountry941 14 McIntyre2K7 13 anthonyvito 12 brian19 12 under cover ten jrjs 8 Gibbsak 8 mmmmmuzzles 7 Gary Stephen 6 Gym399 4 Andrewpina 4 camweed12 2 Julmisteforheisman 2 jjlovecub 1

Defdans and undercoverbull have run out of units and must make the last chance bet to continue playing. It’s also possible (and in fact likely) that they will win units from their preseason futures bets, which they could then use during Bowl Week if they wish. Defdans was supposed to do it last week when it finished at 0.81 units, but instead made a bet. I’m going to call it a 19 cent loan and let him do the last-ditch bet this week if he wants to.

This week the national focus is on the Big Ten Leaders / Legends / East / whatever its name is now. Michigan-Michigan State is a national unbeaten battle, while Ohio State is still undefeated in the Big Ten player and plays Penn State. That last game lost some luster when Penn State took on their second conference, but they’re still a good team that other contenders need to navigate with.

The AAC has its own unbeaten battle, and it doesn’t even involve Cincinnati. SMU is 7-0, 3-0 in conference and plays on the road in Houston, which is 4-0 in AAC and has just one non-conference loss to … Texas Tech. Well, this is disappointing. Cincinnati is 3-0 in the league and heads to Tulane. USF-East Carolina is Thursday night; Navy-Tulsa, it’s Friday night. Central Florida at Temple is the other championship game. Memphis is extinct.