Entertainment
NOTICE: Your Season 3 has sort of gotten crazier
This review contains spoilers for seasons two and three of You
October brought us the third season of You, a crazy series that follows sociopathic serial killer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley). This season is filled with twists and turns, lust and jealousy, and a litany of murders that would make Michael Myers squirm, it’s fantastic.
The show has relied heavily on unreliable narrator Joe’s perspective in the past, but season three shows his wife Love Quinn-Goldbergs (played by Victoria Pedretti) perspective in more depth. Love is a killer too, and although I maintain that Love and Joe deserve each other, Joe’s infatuation with Love stops when he discovers his murderous tendencies. At the end of last season, we learned that Love was pregnant when Joe was about to kill her, and the couple left town to raise their son in the sleepy Madre Linda suburb of California.
Joe initially seemed determined to end his days of stalking and murder, but when Love kills a woman he was starting to obsess over, chaos and frenzy descends on Madre Linda. Joe’s feelings about the Love rocker throughout the season; he wants this to work so his son doesn’t grow up in a broken home and end up in the system like he did, but ultimately Love and Joes’ volatility wins out and Joe kills Love in an act self-defense.
Before watching this season, I didn’t like Love at all. She was boring and petty and everything Joe was, but somehow worse. In the 10th episode of season three, I was so sad to see her go. Love proves his intelligence, his cunning abilities and his commitment to his son, even if it is through murders and kidnappings. It was depressing to watch her die while Joe started over, completely relieved of any responsibility.
You mainly focus on Joe and Love, and while Badgley and Pedretti perform their roles to perfection, the real stars are neither. Madre Linda is full of unbearable millennial hipsters who are gluten-free, sugar-free, and free of tradable quality. That is, with the exception of Sherry and Cary Conrad (played by Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle, respectively). The first episode features Sherry as a condescending mom blogger and Cary as her staunch servant oh, I mean a fitness and survival obsessed husband.
Sherry and Cary evolve into polyamorous adventurers who try to help Love and Joe with their sex lives, but when they hear Love say she killed someone, a brawl scene leaves them trapped in the basement. from the Loves bakery. It is during their imprisonment that we see the true compassion that the two men share, despite the perfect portrayal of their relationship that they put online. To be fair, Sherry and Cary are awful, but they easily have Madre Linda’s healthiest relationship.
Through intelligence and communication, Sherry and Cary escape and continue to promote a self-help book inspired by their experience. The fact that they sort of got out of an impossible situation makes them even nicer. They were truly a breath of fresh air amidst the constant drama of Love and Joe.
Joe, meanwhile, is obsessed with his boss Marienne Bellamy (played by Tati Gabrielle) and does everything in his power to bring the girl and run away together. What’s new? He almost succeeds, but the circumstances of Loves’ betrayal and death force him to stage a murder-suicide and start over.
The reason so many fans are still rooted for Joe is that he’s also the hero of his own story, Badgley is objectively attractive, and as Ted Bundy has proven, there are lovely privileges even for serial killers. Even though Joe’s actions are reprehensible, his reasoning behind those actions sometimes makes sense. Part of that is due to his narration of the series, which can paint him in a more positive light than he deserves.
I can say I hate Joe whatever I want, but secretly I think everyone was dying to see what kind of trouble he would find himself in next. What I really, really want is Love to survive, hunt Joe down, and make his life hell. You’ve been renewed for another season, and with Joe hoping to find Marienne in France, the possibilities are endless.
Emma Trevino is the cultural editor of the Daily Lobo. She can be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter @itsemmatr
