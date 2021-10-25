After 33 years of rest, the Nahant race is back





Nahant resident Bobbie-Jo Blair brings back the HOOMPA Nickel Road Race after 33 years. (Hannah Chadwick)

NAHANT A local road race that began in 1978 has been absent from the city for over 33 years until today. The Resurrection is the work of Bobbie-Jo Blair, who took action to bring back the long-lost HOOMPA Nickel Road Race on October 30. The day will include two races and a post-race party with music, food and drinks; This race symbolizes a period of great community support. I can’t help but think we could do it again, ”she said. “For a year and a half, traditions have been postponed, adjusted, even broken. Why not revive an old tradition at a time when we are doing just the opposite? According to Blair, the original road race was started by a group of locals and had only 40 runners in 1978. In 1988, its final year, the event had around 600 runners. This year’s race will be sponsored by the American Legion Post 215 and will honor Nahant resident and World War II veteran Francis “Cully” Cullinan, who passed away in April 2020. One of the first race organizers, Wayne Noonan, has fond memories of the first race. I remember John Collins and Wayne Papagelis came down to build the finish line falls for us, then ran inside Legion Hall to pay the entry fee and ran to the finish line. start at the corner of Mitchells to participate in the race, ”he said. “It seems to me we had a small field at the start, maybe only 40-50 runners, but that has grown to well over 600 runners over the years. There will be two races on the day, both starting at the American Legion post at the Nahant Lifeboat Station. The main event is a five mile course that winds along the entire Nahant Coast. It starts at 2 p.m. and costs $ 35. The other run, the Fun Run / Walk, is 1 mile long, starts at 1:30 p.m. and costs $ 25. All proceeds from the races will be donated to the Nahant American Legion Welfare Committee, whose mission is to support veterans and their families during illness and other challenges. Blair will not only organize the race but will also participate in it with his son. Whether you choose to sign up to run, donate to their cause, donate your time or even place a lawn chair on the sidewalk to cheer on the runners, come on race day, ”he said. she declared. ” We welcome you ! Residents will be able to donate and runners can register in advance on the official race website www.hoompanickelroadrace.com. Hannah Chadwick can be contacted at [email protected]

