James Michael Tyler, Who Played Gunther in Friends, Dies Aged 59 | Television
James Michael Tyler, most famous for playing Gunther, the manager of Central Perk on the hit sitcom Friends, has died aged 59.
In an interview with NBC in June 2021, Tyler announced he had stage 4 prostate cancer, diagnosed in 2018.
He was known to the world as Gunther, but those close to Michael knew him as an actor, musician, cancer awareness advocate and loving husband, his family said in a statement. Michael loved live music, cheered on his Clemson Tigers, and often found himself on fun and unforeseen adventures. If you’ve met him once, you’ve made a lifelong friend.
In May, he appeared on Friends: The Reunion but was unable to attend in person due to his health concerns. Appearing instead via Zoom, Tyler said: Honestly, these were the most memorable 10 years of my life.
I couldn’t have imagined a better experience. All of these guys were fantastic and just a joy to work with. It was very, very special.
Tyler said he hadn’t disclosed his illness before because: I didn’t want it to be like Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.
Tributes poured in on social media, with some remembering the actor as the seventh friend due to his regular presence on the hit series.
Kevin Bright, former executive producer of Friends, tweeted: James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an amazing person who spent his last days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives on forever.
Writer and producer Jeffrey Klarik, who co-created and produced the Episodes with Friends television series, actor Matt LeBlanc mourned Tylers’ passing as a very sad day.
He was a charming, adorable man. Today is a very sad day, the director tweeted. Klariks partner David Crane was also the co-creator of Friends.
The official Friends Twitter page forwarded a message from Warner Bros. Television Studios, writing: Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and an integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.
Tyler has also appeared in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Scrubs and one episode of the BBC episodes. But he was best known for his role as friends and has appeared regularly at fan events since the series ended.
Gunther was a fan favorite on Friends due to his unflinching delivery of lines and coffee and his unrequited love for Jennifer Anistons character Rachel Greene.
He finally admitted his feelings in the finale, when he found out Rachel had to move to Paris. She replies: I love you also probably not in the same way. But when I’m in a cafe having coffee and see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I’ll think of you.
Other notable moments include a scene where Phoebe finds herself in an awkward situation after Robert, a man she sees, wears revealing gym shorts inside the cafe.
Hey buddy. It is a family place. Get the mouse back into the house, Gunther said, saving Phoebe the embarrassment of telling him herself.
In another memorable scene, Gunther fantasizes about asking Rachel to come out only to witness the arrival of another man.
Furious, Gunther leaves the camera as loud crash noises can be heard backstage. After his return, Gunther unmoved: I dropped a cup.
Tyler was first chosen while working as a barista at Café Bourgeois Pig in Los Angeles. However, he didn’t have a single line of dialogue on the show until he made 33 appearances, according to the 2019 book, Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era, by Saul Austerlitz. Out of 236 episodes, Tyler appeared in 150.
Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.
