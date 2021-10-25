Baldwin’s set raises questions about assistant director





In his affidavit, Detective Joel Cano said Mr. Halls seized one of the three pistols set up by the gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. The guns were on a cart left outside a wooden structure due to Covid-19 restrictions, the detective said, before Mr Halls handed one of the guns to Mr Baldwin during of a repetition. Ms. Gutierrez-Reed did not respond to requests for comment. The disclosures offer insight into how guns are meant to be handled on movie sets. Several professional gunsmiths who are experts in gun handling said their job is to procure guns and ensure they are safe to use, while assistant directors are expected to inspect guns and s ‘ensure that they are not loaded; it is generally the gunsmith who then hands the weapon to an actor. Larry Zanoff, an expert in the use of firearms on film sets who worked on the set of Django Unchained as a gunsmith, said that by industry standards the first assistant director is the responsible for safety on the set and generally inspects a firearm to make sure it is unloaded and safe to use. Lisa Long, who worked with Mr Halls as a first camera assistant on a shoot earlier this year, said she complained to her superiors on several occasions throughout the process of what she had perceived as a lack of appropriate security meetings and concerns about violations of the Covid-19 Protocols. Normally I would go to the first AD with security concerns, Ms. Long said, referring to Mr. Hallss’s role as deputy manager, but the security concerns were with the first AD. While filming the film, One Way, starring Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Fimmel, Ms. Long said the crew shot a scene on a busy highway without the proper preparation, and two of the vehicles narrowly avoided an accident. . I don’t remember having a proper safety meeting, she said of the production. Likewise, Maggie Goll, a licensed pyrotechnician who works on televisions, said in a statement on Sunday that Mr Halls failed to maintain a safe working environment in 2019 when he was the horror series’ first assistant director. Hulu Into the Dark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/24/us/baldwin-shooting-assistant-director.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

