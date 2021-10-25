Delco Press Club Presents a Conversation with Director Todd Robinson

MEDIA Writer / director Todd Robinson, a native of Delaware County and a graduate program professor at the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California, will share his experiences working and teaching in the industry cinematic during a webinar presented by the Delaware County Press Club, from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10.

Robinson, a former Middletown resident and graduated from Penncrest High School in 1977, studied drama in high school and college. Originally trained as an actor, he moved from in front of the camera to behind it and directed both the big and the small screen with great success. Robinson’s latest film, The Last Full Measure, is inspired by the incredible true story of aviator William Pitsenbarger, Jr. who received the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest military honor, 34 years after his death. The war drama stars Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Ed Harris, Peter Fonda, Diane Ladd, Samuel Jackson, Bradley Whitford, John Savage, Alison Sudol, Michael Imperioli, James Jagger and Jeremy Irvine, among others. The film is the last film in which Peter Fonda starred before his death.

Robinson, a Penncrest High School Hall of Fame laureate, sits on the board of directors of Save A Warrior, a program that provides returning veterans, active service members and first responders with a community of support and techniques to overcome symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation.

To learn more about Robinson and his work, visit http://toddrobinsonfilm.com. All Press Club events are open to the public. Tickets for the webinar cost $ 10 for non-members and members can attend for free. For more information and tickets visit http://thepressclubpa.org/events.

Membership of the Press Club is open to individuals, companies and students working in all fields of communication and related fields of communication. For more information on eligibility and to join the Club, visit http://thepressclupa.org. The Press Club season runs from September to May.

Founded in 1979, the Delaware County Press Club comprises professionals, active and retired, from all fields of communication, including print and broadcast journalism, public relations, marketing, writing and photojournalism, as well as communication teachers and students, and professionals in related fields. the fields. For more information about the Club, send an email to [email protected]

Brookhaven Holiday Parade calls for participants

The Brookhaven Holiday Parade Committee announced this week that it has partnered with Crozer Health System to dedicate this year’s Christmas Parade to healthcare workers who have been on the front lines for the past 18 months guiding residents local people through the COVID pandemic.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. The parade committee is always looking for participants. To be part of the celebration, contact Parade Co-Chair Vawn Donaway at 610-872-0681 or Linda Riffert at 610-485-0528.

Penn State Brandywine Hosts TEDx Climate Forum

The Penn State Brandywines Civic and Community Engagement Club is teaming up with TEDx Countdown, a global initiative to advocate for and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, to present TEDxPSUBrandywine, Wednesday, November 17 at 5 p.m., in the Students’ Union on the campus.

The event is open to the public and participation is free. Prior registration is required. To register or learn more, visit http://engage.bw.psu.edu.

The program begins with an exhibit featuring community partners engaged in the fight against climate change. Registration and a welcome reception start at 6:00 p.m., followed by speakers’ presentations at 6:30 p.m.

At the forum, Brandywine faculty, staff and students will talk about solutions to climate change through their expertise. Speakers include Brandywine professors from a variety of disciplines including biology, earth sciences, education, psychology, business, and environmental studies.

Brisa Luzzi Castro, Brandywine sophomore studying Global and International Studies and club co-chair, plans TEDxPSUBrandywine with support from the Brandywines Center for Ethics & Civic Engagement, Chancellors Commission on Sustainability and the Sustainovation Team.

Community partners for the exhibit will include the Americas First Municipal Fair Trade Committee (Media Fair Trade Committee), Chester Eastside, CRC Watersheds and Transition Town Media.

The first 20 non-Penn State registrants will receive a free copy of the book All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, thanks to funding received by the Brandywines Sustanovation Team of the Pepsi Challenge Mini-Grants in support of the Sustainable Communities Collaborative at Penn State.

Masks are mandatory indoors on the Penn State Brandywine campus for all individuals, regardless of their immunization status. Penn State Brandywine is located at 25 Yearsley Mill Road in the Township of Middletown. Questions about TEDxPSUBrandywine should be directed to [email protected] To learn more about the TEDx countdown, visit http://countdown.ted.com.

Registration opens for the matchmaking program between employers and job seekers

Josephs People – Delaware County Chapters will present a virtual program, Connecting Local Employers, Skills and Job Seekers, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9.

The Delaware and Delaware County Job Resource Center of Goodwill works with employers and job seekers to create accessibility to successful opportunities. Through the combined efforts of their employment services and placement programs, Goodwill has connected more than 700 job seekers with employers in 2020. Job Resource Centers’ digital literacy programs enable job seekers to find jobs. jobs to access better positions in government agencies, healthcare, retail and more.

Presenter Gwendolyn Brown is currently Director of Workforce Initiatives for the Goodwills Job Resource Center located in Lansdowne. While employed by Goodwill for the past six years in the workforce development arena, Brown earned two certifications: Certified Life Coach and Certified Professional in Business Engagement. Having these certifications allows it to expand its reach in creating strategic solutions for the workforce.

To RSVP and gain access to the Zoom presentation, email [email protected] and place Connecting Local Employers, Skills and Job Seekers in the subject line of the email.

Josephs People is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping unemployed and underemployed workers. Affiliated locals provide networking opportunities, counseling and emotional support to job seekers and people changing careers. Everyone is welcome to attend the free event, regardless of religious affiliation. For more information visit http://www.JosephsPeople.org or send an email to [email protected]

Caregivers are encouraged to enroll in the SCS program

The Senior Community Services Friendship Circle Senior Center, located in the parking lot of the Trinity-Mercy Catholic Hospital campus in Darby, will host a program for caregivers to share up-to-date resources to improve skills and build confidence in delivery treatment, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10. 26.

Diana Twisler, Caregiver Program Manager, will discuss the following topics: financial limits to be eligible for services; support for care; and advice on peace of mind. Pre-registration is encouraged with Roberta Muche, program coordinator, 484-534-2033 or [email protected]

Friendship Circle Senior Center is one of four Senior Community Services accredited senior centers offering meaningful activities with safety measures in place for Delco seniors.

Readers can send community news and photos to Peg DeGrassa at [email protected]