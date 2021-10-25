Detroit Lions Jared Goff lose to Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford

It read like a Hollywood script. A winless Detroit Lions team travel to Tinseltown and emerge victorious against a Super Bowl favorite in the LA Rams, the same organization that employs former Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

Still, this Lions wellness film wasn’t supposed to take place on Sunday, and it hasn’t been given the “green light” to go into production.

It certainly had nothing to do with a lack of testing, however.

Dan Campbell and his team went out of their way to produce what would have been a Disney-style movie, with all the elements of a David beating Goliath story.

There was the perfectly executed side kick after the Lions took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, which was followed by a beautifully crafted fake punt on possession that came after that the kick has been successfully recovered.

On the false punt, which occurred on a fourth-and-7 play on the 50-yard line, Detroit punter Jack Fox, who was playing as a quarterback in high school, took the snap and kicked off the punt. delivered a perfect pass to cornerback Bobby Price for the first down. .

That led to a 37-yard field goal from Austin Seibert, who put the Lions ahead 10-0 with 7:28 left in the first quarter.

Detroit Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp was also not done putting up the sleight of hand.

The next one came in with 10:02 left in the third quarter. He was fourth and -8 on the Lions’ 35-yard line, prompting the Fox-led punt unit to enter the field.

However, instead of Fox taking the snapshot, Fipp made security CJ Moore receive the direct snapshot. This once again caught the Rams off guard defensively and led to a 28-yard gain for Moore.

This brought the ball to Los Angeles’ 37-yard line and put Detroit in first place to at least get a field goal.

However, that wouldn’t be the case, due to an issue that has plagued Lions constantly throughout the 2021 campaign: a lack of execution inside the red zone.

Detroit advanced the ball to the Rams’ 18-yard line, but came away scoreless on the run after two straight runs from D’Andre Swift for zero yards – first on third and 1, then on fourth and -1.

And, on the game fourth and 1, Campbell mistakenly decided not to regroup. It was far from necessary, especially considering he could have gone for a field goal that would have given the Lions the advantage, 19-17, at this point.

Sure, Detroit ended up scoring a field goal on their next possession anyway, but it was still an opportunity to get points in the red zone that was abandoned due to Campbell’s excessive aggression.

True to form, in the fourth quarter, the Lions wasted another opportunity inside the red zone.

Detroit had a long drive, which consisted of a Campbell team going unusually 4-for-4 in attempts to convert on third down.

The Lions were apparently finally going to put their red zone woes behind them and score what would have been the winning touchdown to put a bow on their Hollywood history.

However, the Lions protagonist in this story – namely Jared Goff – was not a strong enough main character on Sunday, and it cost Campbell’s team dearly.

“We always have to win no matter what our plan,” Goff said after his team’s seventh straight loss. “And that’s what we’re focusing on right now. Unfortunately we’re 0-7 and we need to shake things up here and get on the board. At the same time, however, play like we are. did today and having so much positivity is happening, it’s good to see, but it’s still not enough. “

Goff added: “We’re a lot better than our records show. At the end of the day in this league, it doesn’t matter.”

Goff’s trend towards turnover reappeared, and at second and 10 of the Rams 12-yard line, he threw a wandering pass – targeted for TJ Hockenson in the end zone – into a crowd of Los defensemen. Angeles that was intercepted by the Rams. star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Goff was fortunate enough to be a hero at Motor City for at least overnight, had he led Detroit on a winning run that would have given the Lions their first win of the season.

That would have been enough to make a Disney movie.

Still, the end of Hollywood wasn’t meant to be that day, as Goliath – Stafford and the Rams – reigned supreme and David – Goff and the Lions – remained winless.

