‘Rust’ to complete the investigation into the shooting of Alex Baldwin

Producers of Alec Baldwins Rust have announced they will suspend production on the film as law enforcement investigates the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

As we go through this crisis, we have made the decision to wrap up filming at least until investigations are complete, the producers said in an email to crew members on Sunday night.

Although our hearts are broken and it is difficult to see beyond the horizon, it is, for now, a pause rather than an end. The spirit that brought us all to this special place remains, the producers said.

Production had already been halted on the set of Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe since Thursday afternoon, when Baldwin, actor and producer of the film, accidentally shot Hutchins with a prop gun while rehearsing a scene from shooting in a wooden church. Production took place on day 12 of a 21-day shoot.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico Office of Occupational Health and Safety, and the production company are investigating.

Hutchins was shot in the chest. She was pronounced dead after being airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque, about 50 miles away. Director Joel Souza was also injured, but was treated and released.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, in a search warrant released Sunday night, said it would seize all computer equipment, including firearms, firearm components, used or unused ammunition (whether live ammunition or accessories), as well as all cameras and films or memory cards. The sheriff’s office said it took samples of blood, saliva, skin and hair, but did not reveal the samples it was testing.

Our hearts are with you all as we all go through this tragic time and mourn the loss of our colleague and dear friend, Halyna Hutchins, the producers said in their email. We are a family and we must stand side by side as families do in difficult times.

There were tensions on the set Thursday. Half a dozen cameramen and their assistants left the set to protest against the working conditions. A cameraman had complained, in a text message, of accidental firearms discharges just days before the fatal shooting.

Weapons manager Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, had only served as chief gunsmith on one other film before Rust, which began filming on October 6. According to court documents, Gutierrez-Reed had brought three weapons to the set on a rolling cart.

Members of Rust’s team who spoke to The Times also said they didn’t understand how the film’s assistant director Dave Halls could have handed Baldwin a gun with a live bullet without first checking his safety.

In their Sunday email, the producers said: We remain in close contact with the Halynas family and salute their strength in the face of unspeakable tragedy. It is beyond an inspiration.

In addition to Baldwin, executive producers include Allen Cheney, Chris MB Sharp, Jennifer Lamb and Emily Salveson, according to the film’s call sheet.

We want you to know that we continue to cooperate with the Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Department with their investigation, the producers said. We commend them for their diligence. In addition, as you may be aware, we are conducting an internal review of security protocols. As with any ongoing investigation, we are limited in our ability to say anything more publicly or privately, and ask for your patience in this regard.

Crew members were told they could pick up their belongings on Monday morning.