When Shah Rukh Khan joined Bollywood to support the imprisoned Sanjay Dutt, he called him a very nice guy. Watch 1994 video | Bollywood

An old video of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan rallying with Sanjay Dutt outside Thane Prison has surfaced online. The clip was shot in July 1994, when he was jailed after being charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.

It is terribly sad. I’m just praying that he … He’s a very nice guy, Shah Rukh said. Aditya Pancholi said, Usne bhale hi bandookein aur baaki ki cheezein li hongi magar ek aisa sangeen jurm woh kar nahi sakta (He may have owned a gun and other things but he cannot commit such a serious crime).

Asha Parekh argued that Sanjay was not anti-national. Woh ek bohot bade, bohot achche, nek insaan ka beta hai (He is the son of a great and noble man), she reasoned.

In 2007, Sanjay was acquitted of terrorism charges related to the 1993 serial bombings in Mumbai. However, his conviction under the Weapons Act for illegal possession of weapons was upheld. He was released from Yerwada Central Prison in 2016, after serving his sentence. +

+

Currently, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan is being held at Arthur Road Prison. The 23-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after a raid on an alleged party rave on a cruise ship off Mumbai.

Although no drugs were found in the possession of the Aryans, he was accused of having ties to an international drug ring and of being involved in trafficking based on his WhatsApp chats. His lawyers took the Bombay High Court to the High Court after his bail application was dismissed by a Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week. The next hearing will take place on October 26.

Shah Rukh, who visited Aryan at Arthur Road Prison last week, has yet to comment on the case.