Hollywood actress Salma Hayek tried to convince Mexico international Edson Alvarez to join Rennes from Ajax





Eredivisie Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has revealed that his compatriot, the beautiful actress Salma Hayek, persuaded him to sign for the French club Rennes, which is owned by her husband. Off-side Hector Vivas / Getty Images & Rich Fury / Getty ImagesEdson Alvarez of Mexico (left) and actress Salma Hayek (right)

Dutch football club Ajax has always had young and quality players, players who established themselves with their brilliant performances, then moved on to environments and leagues more popular than the Eredivisie. One of the best players on the Amsterdam side at the moment is a 23-year-old Mexican international, Edson alvarez, who can occupy several positions, as a central defender or defensive midfielder. His recent impressive performances would certainly help him facilitate a move in the future, but in the meantime he has revealed that he refuses to move to Reindeer, although he is convinced by his compatriot, the famous Hollywood actress Salma Hayek. Hayek, as the wife of Rennes owner François-Henri Pinault, tried to attract the player, but that was not enough for him to leave Amsterdam. Alvarez, however, rejected the famous actress and remained in the Dutch capital, although he was flattered by the call. François-Henri Pinault is in fact the president of the Caring Corporation, owner of the French football team at Stade Rennais. Edson Alvarez: I refused to Salma Hayek to stay at Ajax It was very difficult to reject Rennes, but in the end, I had no doubts. I want to play the Champions League, against very big teams. And before this season, I was only a real rookie player for six months. It’s too short to leave an indelible impression here. I still have a lot to prove. “Yes, it’s true, Salma Hayek tried to change my mind. As a well-known Mexican compatriot, she called me and tried to persuade me to come to France. It surprised and flattered me, but my choice for Ajax was certain and I explained it to him. “She is a very big and famous actress, a huge star, because of her Hollywood films around the world. I rate her very high. She is an example because she fought like a Mexican to get there. where it is today, ”revealed Alvarez. in an interview for The telegraph.

