



James Michael Tyler, who played the deadpan, Gunther-loving barista on the Friends TV show, died of prostate cancer at his Los Angeles home on Sunday, his longtime manager said. He was 59 years old. Mr Tyler was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018, according to a statement from his manager, Toni Benson. After his diagnosis, Mr. Tyler shared his story to encourage others to get tested for prostate cancer as early as 40. Friends helped launch the careers of its all-star cast, which included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. It debuted on NBC in the fall of 1994, ran for a decade, and typically reached around 25 to 30 million viewers each week. Although Mr. Tyler is not a main character, he was widely regarded as the Seventh Friend and has appeared in 150 episodes, according to IMDb. He played the role of Gunther, a barista at Central Perk, the hangout for friends, who had a crush on Ms. Anistons’ character Rachel, who also worked at the cafe.

Mr. Tylers’ path to the show was fortuitous. While working as a real barista in a real cafe, he was asked if he would be interested in being an extra on Friends. For the first season, his character was known as Coffee Guy. At the time, I was also working as a barista for a place called the Bourgeois Pig, one of the last independent cafes in Los Angeles, Mr. Tyler told the New York Times in 2012. In his second season, he earned a line of dialogue: Yes, he said, when Mr. Schwimmer’s character Ross asked him if his apartment had stairs. Marta Kauffman and David Crane, the co-creators of the series, recalled Mr. Tylers’ debut on the series. When he started out as an extra on Friends, his unique spirit caught our attention and we knew we had to make him a character, they said in a statement Sunday night. He made Gunther’s unrequited love incredibly accessible. In the series finale, Gunther, known for his bleached hair, finally found the courage to confess his love to Rachel, who heartily let him down.

I love you too Rachel Recount Gunther. Probably not in the same way. But I do. And when I’m in a cafe having coffee, or see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I’ll think of you. Born May 28, 1962 in Winona, Mississippi, Mr. Tyler was the youngest of five children, raised by a retired Air Force captain and housewife, according to a biography on IMDb. He moved to Anderson, South Carolina, to live with his sister at the age of 11 and enrolled at Clemson University as a geology major. He received a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Georgia and moved to Los Angeles after a brief stint selling cars in Olympia, Washington, according to the biography. Michael loved live music, cheered on his Clemson Tigers and often found himself on fun and unforeseen adventures, Ms Benson said in a statement. If you’ve met him once, you’ve made a lifelong friend.

Mr. Tyler revealed publicly in June that he had prostate cancer. He told Today he was surrounded by an amazing support group and that many people were praying for his health. It made me, personally, realize how important every moment is, every day, Tyler said. And fight. Do not abandon. Keep on fighting. Stay as light as possible. And have goals. Define aims. My goal this year was to see my 59th birthday. I did this on May 28th. My goal now is to help save at least one life by publishing this news.

During his treatment, Mr. Tyler continued to act and starred in two short films, The Gesture and the Word and Processing, winning accolades at film festivals, according to to the Hollywood Reporter. Mr. Tylers’ survivors include his wife, Jennifer Carno. A full list of survivors was not immediately available.

