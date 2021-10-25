If Bollywood is in trouble, Sameer Wankhede, IRS, must be around

Text size:

Bombay: From around 2011 to 2013, there was a constant flow of information about Bollywood figures trying to evade tariffs at the airport and getting caught while there.

In 2013, the impression was that Bollywood was trying to sidestep the service tax payment, and since last year the buzz has been about the number of people in the film industry who appear to have a problem with drug use.

There is one person common to all of these cases, and that is Sameer Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) agent from Lot 2008.

Wankhede has been firmly in the spotlight this month as area manager of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for breaking up an alleged rave party on a cruise liner bound for Goa, and Stop the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, among others.

Speaking exclusively to ThePrint, Wankhede declined to comment on the Aryan Khan case, saying it was pending, but vehemently denied any suggestion that he was deliberately going after Bollywood with hammer and tongs.

It was never like that. We’ve caught so many hardcore drug dealers, manufacturers. The media doesn’t highlight the news if we catch a normal person, but when there is an affair involving a celebrity, the news is all over the place, ”Wankhede said.

While at customs, around 3,000 cases (of customs evasion) could have been recorded at the airport (during his tenure there). Barely a fraction of these would have been those involving celebrities. Also at BCN, in the 10 months of this year, we caught 224 people. Most are staunch hawkers. Only two or three will be known names.

I want to ask those who blame me for picking on celebrities… If a well-known person does something wrong, should we let them go? He asked.

Wankhede wrote a letter to Mumbai Police Chief Hemant Nagrale on Sunday, asking him to ensure that no hasty or hasty legal action is taken to accuse him of ulterior motives.

The letter arrived on a day when a witness in Aryan Khan’s alleged drug arrest case claimed he was forced to sign on a white paper and said there was talk of a winning ‘worth millions of dollars involved with Wankhede as one of the beneficiaries. The NCB issued a statement saying that Wankhede categorically denied the allegations.

Wankhede, originally from Washim district in Vidarbha region, is the son of a policeman. He and his sister grew up in the Mumbais Wadala region while his father was posted in the city as a sub-inspector, he told ThePrint. He is married to Marathi actor Kranti Redkar and has twin daughters.

Wankhede started his career with an assignment in the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Bureau in 2006, after which he was posted to Delhi. He passed his public service exam in 2008 and became an IRS officer. Wankhede has been in the news often since.

World Cup Trophy and Rhea Chakraborty

In 2011, when the Indian cricket team won the World Cup after a hotly contested final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the team had to settle for a replica of the trophy.

The original trophy was blocked to customs at Mumbai airport for non-payment of a 35 per cent duty thereon. Wankhede was then deputy commissioner of customs at the airport.

Wankhede also detained actors Minissha lamba and Anushka sharma at the airport for failing to say they were carrying gold and diamond jewelry.

Subsequently, celebrities such as actors Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, singer Mika singh and several cricketers got into trouble with Mumbai Customs.

In 2013, Wankhede worked in the central excise service for a few months. Although its stint there was short, it was a stint that the Hindi film industry will not forget, with many names like Anurag Kashyap, Ram gopal verma and Vivek Oberoi finding himself under the scanner for alleged service tax flaws.

Mukesh Bhatt, President of the Film and Television Producers Guild, had then accused the department of going after the film industry, and the guild members even had a meeting with the tax commissioner on the matter.

A few months after his assignment to the Central Excise Department, Wankhede was sent as a deputy to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), where he worked until 2017, before joining the Tax Intelligence Directorate as co-director in Mumbai.

In November 2019, Wankhede applied for a post at the BCN, which had announced a vacant post earlier that year. His candidacy was sent to the BCN on August 27, 2020, and the officer took charge of his new assignment, as a deputy, on August 31, 2020, when the controversy over the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death was brewing and the office probing a drug angle.

Early in my career, I received a lot of phone calls asking me to let go of someone I had detained. But, now, after 15 years of service, I don’t get a single call with such requests. They all know it’s no good, Wankhede said.

When I was with the NIA, DRI, there wasn’t such a big case involving a celebrity. It’s not like I’m doing all I can to target celebrities. I’m just the rulebook.

Wankhede at NCB

Less than 10 days after Wankhede joined the NCB, the agency arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik in connection with the investigation.

Later, when actors such as Deepika padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) in connection with an alleged drug connection involving the film industry, it was Wankhede on the other side of the table.

In August of this year, the Union government awarded Wankhede, among the country’s 152 police officers, the Interior Ministers’ Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

Since Wankhede took office as Zone Manager, NCB, the number of cases involving drug use, more than trafficking or manufacturing contraband substances, has exploded, and most cases involve small amounts.

This is an allegation that Wankhede does not deny. In fact, he said, it was so consciously designed.

Having worked with intelligence agencies, my personal opinion is that when you have a one-size-fits-all approach and start dismantling large factories, sooner or later new ones take their place. The supply chain is the same. The chain of consumption is the same and it continues. My elders and I thought we should have a consolidated approach. Catch the factories, catch the peddlers, catch the consuming ones, Wankhede said.

“I feel bad to be targeted despite honest work”

Of all his assignments, Wankhedes’ move to NCB has been perhaps the most controversial, having received political contours from different parties.

Members of Congress and the NCP, in particular State Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, have hinted that Wankhede could work hand in hand with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Malik at a press conference earlier this month questioned the “presence of a BJP karyakartaWith the NCB team at the time of the raid on the cruise ship from which Aryan Khan was arrested. The same BJP karyakarta Another defendant, Arbaaz Merchant, could also be seen inside the NCB office in one of the videos shown by Malik.

Malik, chairman of the Mumbai NCP, also alleged that the NCB let go three people detained because they had links to the BJP. He further called the entire raid a bogus and a ploy to slander the government of Maharashtra and the Mumbai film industry, while at the same time alleging that Wankhede was carrying out an extortion racket.

They are public representatives. I am a civil servant. Whatever they think of me, I respect them. But I feel really bad sometimes. When you work honestly, why should you be targeted? said Wankhede.

Earlier this month, Wankhede, through the NCB, raised concerns with the Mumbai Police and the Union government over the tracking of his movements.

There have been cases of great concern to me and my family. I informed the highest authority, he said.

Sometimes you feel disturbed when certain incidents occur. They are trying to put pressure on your family. You feel bad for your family. They haven’t done anything wrong to deserve them. I take it as a challenge.

(Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)

