Murders of Patiala twins: accused had idea of ​​Hollywood films, investigation finds: The Tribune India





Patiala, October 24 Navninder Preet Singh, 40, of Urban Estate, arrested for murders of twins, including that of his wife and fiancee, revealed he had watched over 200 Hollywood movies and had searched the internet extensively for focus on a nitrogen bottle to kill its targets, the police investigation revealed. Name Preet Singh, Accused. “For nearly six months, the accused had decided to murder the two women. So he turned to crime thrillers and searched the internet extensively to find a suitable way to kill without bloodshed, ”SSP Harcharan Singh Bhullar said. “We have identified the accused who helped him get nitrogen more than twice,” he added. CIA official Shaminder Singh said: “All Navninder had to do was place a waterproof mask over the faces of his victims to make sure they did not survive. He even tried the same method on himself for a short while to see the consequences and was sure that prolonged exposure would kill his targets. The case came to light during an investigation into the murder of Chapinderpal Kaur (28) from Bathinda, who was suffocated on October 14. Chapinderpal was due to marry Navninder on October 20, but he allegedly killed her and buried her body in her bedroom after she found out he was already married. In February 2018, Navninder married Sukhdeep Kaur (39) from Sangrur and started staying in rented accommodation. “In September, the couple began to quarrel after Sukhdeep learned of her marriage to a certain Lakhwinder Kaur from Bhawanigarh,” the SSP said. “On September 20, he brought home a bottle of nitrogen and told Sukhdeep that it contained oxygen and that inhaling it would help the fetus to grow. She died as soon as she inhaled the gas. The accused convinced Sukhdeep’s parents that she died of cardiac arrest. A case under section 302, IPC, has been registered. – TNS

