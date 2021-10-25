Details of Baldwin’s filming revealed in affidavit

ALBUQUERQUE Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene that involved pointing a revolver at the camera lens when the pistol that the team learned did not contain live ammunition suddenly went off and killed the cinematographer, according to the director, who was cited in an affidavit released Sunday night.

Film director Joel Souza described hearing what sounded like a whip and then loud pop.

Mr. Souza’s account explained why Mr. Baldwin had pointed the gun at the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. But that didn’t answer the question of how a gun that wasn’t supposed to contain live ammunition ended up killing her.

The director, who was injured in the shooting, told investigators he believed the weapon was safe and had been described as a cold weapon in gun safety announcements. He said guns on set were usually checked by the gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and then checked again by Dave Halls, the assistant director, who would hand them over to the cast.

On Thursday, after preparing for the scene in a church setting, Mr Souza said, there was a lunch break and the crew were taken by shuttle to elsewhere for food. He said they returned to the set after lunch but was not sure the gun had been checked again.