



American actor James Michael Tyler, who notably played the role of Gunther in the television sitcom Friends, died at the age of 59.

Photo: AFP Tyler passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Sunday morning, according to a statement from his manager. “If you’ve met him once, you’ve made a lifelong friend,” he said. “[He] is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, the love of his life. “ Tyler was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018, which then spread to his bones. “Wanting to help as many people as possible, he bravely shared his story and became an advocate for people with prostate cancer to have blood tests taken from the age of 40,” his manager said. Although it did not order the same screen time as the main six Friends characters, Gunther was and remains a popular figure among fans.

Photo: AFP Gunther worked as a waiter and manager at the show’s cafe, Central Perk. He had a crush on Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel, who also worked there as a waitress in the show’s early seasons. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh friend) … but those close to Michael knew him as an actor, musician, cancer awareness advocate and loving husband,” his manager said. In May, Tyler made a cameo appearance on the Friends special reunion last month via Zoom. “It was the most memorable 10 years of my life, honestly,” the actor said on the show. “I couldn’t have imagined a better experience,” he said. “All of these guys were fantastic and just a joy to work with. It was very, very special.” Tyler appeared in nearly 150 episodes of the comedy that aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and an integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues and fans. pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) 24 October 2021 During her treatment, it continued to perform. He starred in two short films – The gesture and the word, and Processing – Winning best actor awards at various film festivals. In 2021, his spoken word performance of Stephen Kalinich’s poem If you knew was adapted into a short video to raise awareness for the Prostate Cancer Foundation. – BBC

