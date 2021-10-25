Coldplay, Doja Cat and Kid Laroi shine at We Can Survive concert

Music stars lined up for a worthy cause on Saturday night at Audacy’s eighth annual We Can Survive concert, which featured lineup featuring Saweetie, the Kid Laroi, Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, Maroon 5, Doja Cat. and Coldplay.

The star-studded show, which was presented in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, filled all 17,500 seats at the Hollywood Bowl – and fed fans with a night of nonstop success from every performer. With fixed times of around 30 minutes on average and the Bowl’s efficient rotating platform eliminating pauses between acts, the audience had little time to digest before heading into the next performance – for the better or worse.

Although the fast pace of the concert gave it a slightly rushed feel, it delivered some magical moments – from Kid Laroi’s energy-filled set to Coldplay’s multitude of guests on stage. Read on for all the highlights.

The vocal power of Kid Laroi

It might have been the studded leather jacket he wore, but rap-pop dynamo Kid Laroi gave off rockstar vibes during his set. The concert footage of Laroi floating on TikTok didn’t always do his voice justice, so it was refreshing to hear Laroi’s singing in all its glory that was both perfect and gritty. 18-year-old Laroi seemed truly at home as he hopped around the stage, interacting with his band members who brought more rock instrumentation to the crisp melodies of his songs. Most notable tracks include “Go”, Laroi’s song with the late Juice Wrld; “Lonely and F * cked Up”, which was accompanied by some fireworks; “Always Do,” in which he climbed a massive stack of amp booths; and of course, “Stay”, his chart-topping record starring Justin Bieber about which he happily proclaimed, “This song is one of the greatest in the world right now!” Before ending his set with “Without You” – the track that brought him international acclaim earlier this year – Laroi mulled over his own journey with mental health. “It’s something that I handle and a lot of people around me deal with,” Laroi said before launching into the song, which the crowd shouted at him.

Shawn Mendes call and response

After Laroi, Shawn Mendes kicked off his performance with “Wonder”, the title track from his latest album. Taking the stage without his signature guitar, Mendes seemed a bit out of place until he was back in his arms for his 2017 hit “There’s Nothing Holdin ‘Me Back,” which then went straight into “If I Can. ‘t Have You “. With the audience shouting out every word of these two tracks, Mendes hardly needed to sing along – and he used it to his advantage, often just by filling in the blanks or riffing on his own well-known choruses. Indeed, Mendes was at his best singing the songs that made him famous, with more recent tracks – like “Summer of Love” and “Monster” falling flat with the audience. However, Mendes ended his set strong with an energetic rendition of piano-led “Treat You Better” and “In My Blood”, which he dedicated to those struggling with mental health.

The starting energy of the Black Eyed Peas

After two back-to-back singer-songwriters, the Bowl was ready for a band and the Black Eyed Peas – now made up of Will.i.am, Taboo, Apl.de.ap and new member J. Rey Soul – obliged. with the set opener obligation, “Let’s start it”. But not everyone was on the group membership list, as a nearby participant was heard asking, “Where’s Fergie?” The trio were quickly joined by Soul, as the quartet entered “Boom Boom Pow” (note: Fergie’s iconic “So 2000 and late” verse was cut from the mix). After playing another hit, “Pump It”, the Peas switched to their new Latin hairstyles, including “Hit It”, “Girl Like Me”, “Mamacita” and “RITMO”. Like Mendes, the Peas were better received when playing hits – which gave way to one of the night’s most memorable songs, “Where Is the Love?” Will.i.am dedicated the trail to all “first responders, supermarket workers, Uber drivers and cashiers” and asked the audience to put their phone flashlights up and sing along. The Peas set with a mega mash-up of “I Got a Feeling” and “The Time (Dirty Bit)”, as well as some of Will.i.am’s solo works, like “Scream & Shout” with Britney Spears and “OMG” with Usher.

(LR) Taboo, apl.de.ap and will.i.am from Black Eyed Peas. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Audacy)

Getty Images for Audacy

The successful, no-frills delivery of Maroon 5

Starting the set with “Moves Like Jagger”, Adam Levine and Co. served up consecutive hits throughout their 40-minute set, barely stopping between tracks. This resulted in some impressive transitions, including the end of “Moves Like Jagger”, in which the band cut the tempo in half and moved on to the 2002 hit, “This Love”. Sporting a bright green sweater embossed with a pixelated unicorn, Levine also surprised when he took a minute of the song to slam a guitar solo – one more hint to come. After going through “Stereo,” “One More Night,” and “Animals,” Levine once again reunited with a pink guitar to prove to audiences that he can do more than hit falsettos. But the real highlights of the ensemble were when the band slowed down to play “Sunday Morning”, and only guitarist James Valentine remained to accompany Levine on an acoustic rendition of “She Will Be Loved”. Bringing back the energy, Maroon 5 closed its performance with the 2015 hit “Sugar”, with Levine serving some higher marks for the road.

Adam Levine from Maroon 5 (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Audacy)

Getty Images for Audacy

Doja Cat Nu Metal Infusions

By far the most entertaining set of the night, Doja Cat took a break from the festival circuit to bring her to the Bowl. Accompanied by four dancers and a tight live band, the production value of her set was unbeatable. Opening with “Rules,” Doja immediately impressed by keeping the pace with some high stakes choreography including rap in a back turn – no backing track required. Dressed in a cleverly ripped outfit as if she had just escaped from an alien abduction, Doja brought the craziness the evening needed with her exaggerated facial expressions and side commentary, at one point signaling moms and moms. dads in the family crowd because she “doesn’t see them often.”

After breaking hits from her latest album – like “Get Into It (Yuh)”, “Kiss Me More” and “You Right” – Doja headed for an electric drum kit to hit the opening beat of “Tia Tamera”, her 2018 track with Rico Nasty. Once the beat was established, Doja again showed off his expert rapping skills – with perfectly synchronized breathing work – and then quickly left the stage to the beat of an epic drum solo. Doja’s set certainly had a hard rock edge, which was personified by her only long-haired guitarist, but also came to prominence when she sang “Say So” over a bare metal infused instrumental to close her set. But of course, despite the new vibe, you could still see people doing the TikTok dance of the song all over the Bowl.

The Coldplay Star-Full Set

Anyone expecting a mellow Coldplay set wasn’t given such a respite, as frontman Chris Martin brought surprisingly wacky energy to the stage. Dancing with his arms flapping as the band started the set with “Higher Power”, he kept the energy high with “Viva La Vida”, then fell dramatically to the stage floor and crawled to the top. ‘at the piano to sing “Fix You”. Although the Bowl’s video screens were flawed throughout filming, Coldplay’s neon visuals cut through the crowds as the bracelets provided for all pulsed a different color with each beat, providing a light show that made him feel is clean.

Fortunately, the video projection problem was solved as Coldplay introduced its first guests of the evening – Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier and R&B duo We Are King, who sang a stripped-down take on “Human Heart “. The serene vibe continued with “Yellow”, which Martin dedicated to the late Benjamin Storm Keough and performed solo with an acoustic guitar as the stage was awash in the color of the same name. After the intimate chant, Martin asked the crowd to make a wish for him, saying, “Wouldn’t it be amazing if a Spice Girl popped up out of nowhere?” Sure enough, Mel C – aka Sporty Spice, who just got knocked out of “Dancing With the Stars” – showed up, eliciting screams from the crowd. The two then sang the love song of the famous girl group “2 Become 1”. While the performance was not without lyrical mishaps, it cemented the ensemble of Coldplay as truly starred. To top it off, Coldplay performed their new song, “My Universe” (with K-pop supergroup BTS, whose members were not in attendance), and ended the show with “A Sky Full of Stars”, at the during which a fireworks display suitably lit at night.