HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Is More Poignant And Funny Than Ever In Its Final SeasonExBulletin



toggle legend Glen Wilson / HBO

Glen Wilson / HBO

(Be warned: A few mild spoilers appear below regarding the fifth season of Insecure.)

Five years ago, I sat in a meeting room at a Los Angeles hotel with UnsafeThe creator / star of Issa Rae, speaking about how her new series was going to look like a television revolution, as it focused on her “basic” words Black people, especially black women, trying to make their way through life.

“Isn’t it sad that this is revolutionary? Rae told me that at the time. “We can’t just have a show about ordinary black people being basic.”

As the show’s final season debuts on HBO, it’s obvious just how prophetic those words were. The start of UnsafeThe fifth season of is poignant, entertaining, insightful, ambitious and hilarious, even though it features a team of characters that we’ve seen evolve for years, always groping in work and relationships while trying to find a certain sense of satisfaction.

And after watching four episodes of the new season, it’s also evident that the power of the show is still rooted in the focus on authentic characters in life: dating, rethinking friendships, parenting, and dating.



toggle legend Raymond Liu / HBO

Raymond Liu / HBO

They are not super famous super women or particularly traumatized people. They make each other laugh and tell silly jokes for a moment, before making the kind of mind-blowing choices that bring drama and confusion.

It is the joy, the pain and the struggle of blacks without the typical clichés of storytelling; race only matters when it needs it, but black culture emphasizes all aspects of it. And it works as well as ever in this final season.

Find joy and drama in everyday life

Case in point: In the first episode of the new season, Issa (yes, Rae’s character shares her first name) joined her friends at a reunion at Stanford University, back on campus after 10 years. She even appears on a panel of other former students who have started businesses. There’s a big moment where she has one of her signature bathroom conversations with a reflection of her old college self and can’t help but enthusiastically greet most of those she sees. meet.

“We can all tell who you don’t remember by your ‘Hey!’ Tone,” a friend told Issa, just before she started again. Anyone who has attended a conference or school reunion can relate often, the volume and energy of your greeting is directly proportional to how remembered the person you are calling.

Like many UnsafeThe best moments, the most hilarious scenes occur when Issa’s awkwardness takes center stage. Consider her reaction to this alumni panel, where Issa is the only one who admits that she is not sure of her current path: “Maybe I’ll wake up tomorrow and realize I’ve lost everything. my time, ”she told a stunned audience.

Of course, Issa offers next-level awkwardness in her interactions with Yvonne Orji’s Molly, once her best friend on horseback. As the new episode opens, they are still on tiptoe on reunion like distant lovers who can’t quite let go, it’s the climax of a schism that had developed all along. throughout last season.

The question of what will happen to their friendship is the best will-or-not story on the show. Issa and Molly can fall in love with a number of men. But their bond between them is often at the heart of the series and seeing that tested is more interesting than any other relationship. shake here.

Even on a campus like Stanford, where African Americans are vastly outnumbered, the space Unsafe Creates is unashamedly and effortlessly Black as the scene of Issa, Molly, and Natasha Rothwell robbing Kelli reunites with an old college friend who ends up being little more than they expected. (I can’t write more without dropping a major spoiler). How that connection ends is a prime example of how the show can dive into a scene steeped in darkness, and then return to more universal storytelling ground.

Most intriguing of all, this first episode seems to be all about looking around and realizing that you’ve grown or desperately want to grow and that growing up requires making different choices. Even when that choice hurts, or you’re not sure where it will take you.

Culturally specific, but universally attractive

Ultimately, Unsafe gives us a set of characters and a story that remains gripping for five seasons, balancing off-balance jokes and asides with dramatic moments where people try to speak honestly about what they want and where they stand. As someone who is a few years past the age of these characters, it sounds like a perfect take on the uncertainty and research that can fill your thirty days as you rack up the kind of mistakes and experiences that can also lead you to a better and truer life.

It’s also an example of how something culturally specific can also tell a universal story. Unsafe focusing on the voices of black millennials in an instant, Issa texts Molly while they’re both in the same car, which couldn’t sound more millennial. It’s a scene that feels unique because of the people it represents, while also providing a universal story that many different viewers can relate to.

That’s why it’s sad to read media reports where Rae says she was advised to add white type to her work, back when she was creating the groundbreaking web series. The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, which started in 2011. According to to a story on the microphone, a coworker told him that the white characters would make white people care about the show, which would force NPR to talk about it.

“And then it literally happened,” Rae said in the Mic story, apparently referring to a 2011 interview with NPR presenter Michel Martin. For the record, I don’t think Martin or I cared much about the white characters when we made our stories about Rae’s work. But I understand the pressure black creators are under in a nervous TV industry that white viewers don’t see themselves in black characters even though black viewers have been forced to see themselves in white characters for many years.

When we spoke at the time, Rae was making history as the first black woman to create and star in a series for HBO. There was a feeling that she, with Donald Glover on FX’s Atlanta, was part of a new generation of black storytellers insisting on new ways to center black people and culture in television shows.

These days there are a lot more TV shows that focus on groups of black girlfriends who feel like estranged cousins ​​from Unsafe, including ABC Queens, Starz Run the world and BET Sistas, First Wives Club and Around twenty. HBO has received acclaim and awards for other shows created by and featuring black women: Robin Thede’s A black lady sketch show and Michaela Coel I can destroy you.

Rae herself became something of a tycoon, producing executive programs like A black lady sketch show, a restart of Green light of the project (where does she go also serves as a mentor budding filmmakers) and upcoming HBO Max Rap shit, also appearing in films like Small and Lovebirds. She started her own audio company called Raedio and used her production company, Hoorae Media, to consolidate all of her media businesses, while also signing an initial contract with WarnerMedia.

Always, Unsafe remains the touchstone of its success; the Mothership Series where his focus on normalizing black lives resonated around the world.

And the first episodes of the final season hint that the show will end as it started: funny, soulful mining, telling stories from the lives of basic characters that turn out to be complicated like any other on TV. .