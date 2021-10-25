Entertainment
Ind vs Pak: Taapsee Pannu recalls Shah Rukh Khans line to boost morale, Preity Zinta says it’s a game for god’s sake ‘| Bollywood
Taapsee Pannu, like the entire country, was heartbroken by India’s loss to Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday. However, she recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Baazigar to boost the morale of her fellow citizens.
Taapsee tweeted, Haar ke jeetne waale ko Baazigar kehte hai (whoever wins after losing is called Baazigar).
Richa Chadha also tweeted, Damn! (clapping emoji) For the effort (clasped hands emoji). She also shared a meme featuring various moods of Aamir Khan and wrote, “Ho jata hai kabhi kabhi (it happens).”
Preity Zinta was in the stadium with her husband Gene Goodenough to watch the game. She tweeted after the game, Tonight we were dominated Pakistan so well. As a cricket fan I will always support our team and my heart will always be #Bleedblue. If you are a true cricket fan like me, so will you. This is only the start of the tournament so all the best for the rest of the #INDvsPAK games.
Condemning the verbal attacks on the Indian cricket team for losing to Pakistan, Preity said: “Disappointed that India lost their first game of # T20WorldCup2021. Even more disappointed to see all the so-called abuse cricket fans towards players on social media. game for god’s sake and all players are human. They DO NOT deserve all this negativity and slander. #indvspak. ”
Also read: Taapsee Pannu Shares Glimpse Of Her Forest Green Corner, See Photo From Her Balcony
Arjun Rampal wished for a return to India and wrote: A setback is all about a fantastic comeback. I can’t wait to see the men in blue do just that. All the best boys for the rest of the tournament. I love you all. Will be applauding. Congratulations to Pakistan on a fantastic victory. Enjoy it. #INDvPAK.
Pakistan beat India by ten wickets in the opening match of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/ind-vs-pak-taapsee-pannu-recalls-shah-rukh-khan-s-dialogue-to-lift-spirits-preity-zinta-says-it-s-a-game-for-god-sake-101635130147549.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]