Ind vs Pak: Taapsee Pannu recalls Shah Rukh Khans line to boost morale, Preity Zinta says it’s a game for god’s sake ‘| Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu, like the entire country, was heartbroken by India’s loss to Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday. However, she recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Baazigar to boost the morale of her fellow citizens.

Taapsee tweeted, Haar ke jeetne waale ko Baazigar kehte hai (whoever wins after losing is called Baazigar).

Haar ke jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai 🙂 – taapsee pan (@taapsee) 24 October 2021

Richa Chadha also tweeted, Damn! (clapping emoji) For the effort (clasped hands emoji). She also shared a meme featuring various moods of Aamir Khan and wrote, “Ho jata hai kabhi kabhi (it happens).”

Richa Chadha shared a meme after the game.

Preity Zinta was in the stadium with her husband Gene Goodenough to watch the game. She tweeted after the game, Tonight we were dominated Pakistan so well. As a cricket fan I will always support our team and my heart will always be #Bleedblue. If you are a true cricket fan like me, so will you. This is only the start of the tournament so all the best for the rest of the #INDvsPAK games.

Condemning the verbal attacks on the Indian cricket team for losing to Pakistan, Preity said: “Disappointed that India lost their first game of # T20WorldCup2021. Even more disappointed to see all the so-called abuse cricket fans towards players on social media. game for god’s sake and all players are human. They DO NOT deserve all this negativity and slander. #indvspak. ”

Disappointed #India lost his first game of the # T20WorldCup2021 Even more disappointed to see all the abuse of so-called cricket fans towards players on social media. It’s a game for god’s sake and all players are human. They DO NOT deserve all of this negativity and slander. #indvspak – Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) 24 October 2021

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Shares Glimpse Of Her Forest Green Corner, See Photo From Her Balcony

Arjun Rampal wished for a return to India and wrote: A setback is all about a fantastic comeback. I can’t wait to see the men in blue do just that. All the best boys for the rest of the tournament. I love you all. Will be applauding. Congratulations to Pakistan on a fantastic victory. Enjoy it. #INDvPAK.

Pakistan beat India by ten wickets in the opening match of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.