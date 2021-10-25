Succession Season 3 episode 2 recap: Roy siblings reunite





SPOIL ALERT: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Mass in Time of War, the second episode of the third season of HBOs Succession. The Roys’ longest week of concerts continues in wartime mass. Like the premiere of the season before it, this episode picks up almost directly where the last one left off, leaving neither its characters nor audiences much time to breathe. It’s not yet enough time for the tables to turn completely, but as it shouldn’t surprise anyone, Logan (Brian Cox) always has an extra dagger up his sleeve or, in this case, the most intimidating box of donuts in the world. world. Mass in Time of War isn’t as overtly propulsive an episode as its predecessor (Secession), which ran on the kind of pure adrenaline that Kendall (Jeremy Strong) would literally kill for. And yet it turns out to be equally exciting, with everyone struggling to gain a foothold in an ever-changing quicksand pit; the various war rooms strategizing until the early hours and the most unstable of the night. In New York, Kendall does her best to convince Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) for her side; in Sarajevo, meanwhile, Logans’ ex-wife Marcia (Hiam Abbass) is finally back on the scene. As Kendall embarks on a tap dance frenzy, both for her siblings and for former conspirator Stewy (Arian Moayed), Logan stabilizes after his initial shock and begins to make a comeback. And so the game of chess between them continues, just as loaded and toxic as ever, but at the very least, more open-air than ever. To break it all down, here’s who (or what) goes up and down in Mass in Time of War, Episode 2 of Succession Season 3.

