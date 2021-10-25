Heartbroken Anushka Sharma & Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Friends Actor James Michael Tyler Passes Away | Bollywood





Actors Anushka Sharma and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were heartbroken following the death of Friends actor James Michael Tyler. James, who played Gunther, the manager of the Central Perk café in Friends, died Sunday at the age of 59. He died at his home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma shared a Pubity post and dropped a heartbroken emoji. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared the same post and wrote “Noooooo” followed by a heartbroken emoji. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma shared a post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared the same post. The Pubity post shared a series of photos of James and wrote: “James Michael Tyler sadly passed away at the age of 59 from prostate cancer. He had been battling cancer since 2018 and died at home in LA. Rest in peace, James Michael Tyler. “ James’ Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and MaggieWheeler also paid tribute to him. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared a video clip featuring one of her scenes with James from the sitcom and a photo of him. She wrote: “Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you so much #JamesMichaelTyler.” + Courteney also shared a photo of James and wrote on Instagram: “The size of the gratitude you’ve brought into the room and shown on set every day is the size of the gratitude I feel for knowing you. peace James. ” + James was also recalled by Matt LeBlanc. Sharing photos with James, he wrote on Instagram: “We had a lot of laughs, mate. We will miss you. RIP my friend.” James was also recalled by Matt LeBlanc. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the hit series, mourned the death of James and wrote: “Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and an integral part of our FRIENDS family. to his family, friends, colleagues and fans. “ Reacting to this, Maggies commented, “So grateful to have known this kind and gentleman. We will miss James Michael Tyler. My thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.” Warner Bros. Television produced the hit series. Read also | Friends’ gunther James Michael Tyler dies at 59 James has been battling prostate cancer since 2018. He told NBC’s Today show in June that he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018, which had spread to his bones. The cancer was discovered during a routine physical exam. Her Friends character appeared in some 150 episodes across 10 seasons of the beloved 1990s sitcom, running Central Perk – the cafe where the six main characters hung out. He has also appeared in a number of other roles in series such as Scrubs, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Modern Music.

