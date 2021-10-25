A look at the celebrations of Mira Rajput and other Bollywood divas

The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is the celebration of the bond of love between a husband and his wife. The festival is observed in different parts of the county. Married women observe a one-day fast at Karwa Chauth for their happy married life and the long life of their husbands. With the festive mood in the air, here’s how Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon, and other Bollywood divas celebrate Karwa Chauth.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is ready for this prosperous occasion. Mira took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her hand with henna on it. Apparently, Mira had her hands painted with henna for Karwa Chauth. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in July 2015. The couple are parents to their daughter Misha and their son Zain.

Raveena Tandon watches Karwa Chauth fast for her family

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon has a different reason to celebrate Karwa Chauth. Through an Instagram story, the actor revealed that she is quickly observing not for her God in whom she trusts, but for the health of the family. The actor shared a photo of herself in a traditional red ensemble. She wore a red suit with gold accents with big jewelry. Sharing the photo, she wrote: “The fact that this day is dedicated to prayers for my family, my fast is not for my god in whom I have faith, but is invisible, my fast is for health and prosperity of my family and loved ones with whom I laugh, live and enjoy every moment with every day “. She further wished her disciples and wrote: “Happy Karwa Chauth Ladies! God bless you and your families!”.

Esha Deol’s Karwa Chauth celebration is for “saath”

Esha Deol shared a photo of herself looking at herself in the mirror with a red sheet. Through the caption, the actor explained why she believes in Karwa Chauth and what her belief is behind her celebration. Themisfortunestar mentioned that the day is to celebrate the unity of husband and wife. She wrote: “Karwa chauth has much more than vermilion on her head or fasting or tradition; for me, it is love, feeling, the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness that I celebrate and cherish. I rejoice in the feeling of being loved by someone and having someone special in my life to share that love. saath ‘and the celebration of that most important’ sath ‘. “

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor/PTI