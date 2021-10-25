Friends actor James Michael Tyler has died at 59

James Michael Tyler, an actor beloved for his portrayal of Gunther in Friends, died of prostate cancer on Sunday morning, October 24, his manager confirmed to Variety. He was 59 years old.

Tyler passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The actor was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018. Tyler shared his story earlier this year, becoming an advocate for people with prostate to have their first blood test as early as age 40.

Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer awareness advocate and loving husband, a statement from Benson read. Michael loved live music, cheered on his Clemson Tigers, and often found himself on fun and unforeseen adventures. If you’ve met him once, you’ve made a lifelong friend.

Tyler was best known for his performance as Gunther, a Central Perk cafe employee who reserves unrequited love for Jennifer Anistons Rachel, on the NBC sitcom Friends. Nicknamed by fans as the Seventh Friend, the actor was a mainstay of the series, first appearing in the second episode of Friends and returning as a guest for the remainder of his 10 years. He is the series’ most frequent recurring guest star.

Beyond Friends, Tylers’ acting credits date back to 1992, including shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Scrubs, and Modern Music. During his treatment, he continued to perform, starring in two short films – The Gesture and the Word and the Treatment – and winning the Best Actor award at various national and international film festivals.

This year, Tylers’ spoken word performance of Stephan Kalinich’s poem If You Knew has been adapted into a short video to help raise awareness of the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.