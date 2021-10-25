SNL Recap Season 47, Episode 4: Jason Sudeikis

Photo: NBC / Will Heath / NBC

Former cast members have a super power that other hosts don’t: they get it. Skit comedy isn’t just about going on stage and trying to be funny. You gotta share your focus, straight dude, hold on for a laugh and hit your signals. After being on the show for ten years, Jason is going to give SNL all that. But in a way, it increases the degree of difficulty. If you have a host who can do it all, you better be funny. And this week they delivered.

Best impression of Biden

James Austin Johnson continues to impress with his Biden impression. (I used to be what is the word I was looking for? Lucid.) Sudeikis arrives with her Biden from eight years ago and immediately gives a massage and a sniff to today’s Biden. The third one we get is Alex Moffats March 2021 Biden, although neither the public nor the other Bidens know why he’s there. There should be more cheer for the impression of Jamess Biden. While previous incarnations polarize based on your appreciation of Joe Biden, who can deny that James has Bidens’ manners?

Best costume

After rocking a blue velvet costume at the Emmys, Sudeikis steps out for her chocolate velvet monologue. Im a big believer in sticking to what works. Jason ends his monologue by explaining how inspired people are by comedy at SNL. Maybe I don’t know much about Jason, but is he becoming Ted Lasso?

Best front line

You know, I don’t study this painting all the time, just periodically. Mike and Cecily return as our clumsy science students in the The science room sketch, but with Jason as new hosts. Even though Sam Rockwell and Adam Driver were awesome in the early incarnations of this sketch, Jason is killing him. More on that later.

Best flirt

You don’t strike me as the punitive type. Well, you don’t know me very well. Ego is such a good actor, and the Parent-teacher conference sketch is my highlight of the episode. I have to imagine that the thousands of people excited by Jason Sudeikis needed a break after this one.

Better publicity

Jakes non-stick underwear. What about men on SNL look at the camera and confidently say the most embarrassing thing I have ever heard that tickles me so much? If you’re like me, you’re sick of throwing your underwear in the trash.

Best weekend update joke

Donald Trump has announced the launch of his own social media network called Truth Social. But most people know it by its original name, the National Sex Offender Registry.

Biggest update of the weekend

Biden admitted he didn’t have time to visit the southern border, although his approval rating did.

Colin Jost Charge of the Week

Jason Sudeikis returns as the devil and lets us know that Colin Jost not only made a deal with him to get Scarlett Johansson, but he set her up as well. This week Colin broke Seth Meyersrecord for most Weekend Update appearances at 155. While Colin and Che are still the bright spots of SNL every week it is a reminder of how little the cast has changed in recent years. Kenan Thompson has been on the show for almost half of his life.

Night line

How about we put a hellish treasure map on this thing?

Best dance moves

While I’m tempted to give this to Jason Sudeikiss Running Man, Chris Redd as Miami Al Sharpton has done me some good. I really would have liked to see Bill Hader return as Lindsey Buckingham, but Fred Armisen was more than happy to reprise his Giuseppe on saxophone.

One concept of a sketch-comedy that I believe in is that the more you focus on the character’s intention, the funnier the sketch. This week I wanted to highlight two good examples.

In the science room with Jason Sudeikis, Jason’s intention is to teach science to two children on a children’s show. Mikey and Cecilys ‘horrific responses continue to derail him, but the key is for Jasons’ character to keep trying. I love that moment where Jason dumps the diorama and tries to switch to a simple gravity show. This leads to the biggest laugh in the skit: my sister says you should never ignore the balls.

In Annie, Cecily tries to welcome Melissa into Daddy Warbucks’ house. She was derailed by the mysterious Ricky. However, instead of JUST returning to vocals, the skit makes a very neat adjustment by asking Cecily to interrupt Melissa to ask Ricky what her mysterious club is. Last week I wrote that a straight man isn’t just here to look at things and find it weird. Here, attempting to gather new information, Cecilys’ character pushes the sketch into surprising territory.

Jason Sudeikis was a Swiss army knife of sketch-comedy this week, and he gets my MVP. I guess I have to stop thinking of him as the guy who wasn’t Bill Hader or Will Forte. I especially liked his engagement in reacting to Andrew in Declaration Pitch and Kenan in Casino Proposal.

It was a good episode of SNL. There wasn’t a bad skit, and they seemed to be having a lot of fun with Jason. In the future, I really hope Kate comes back after the break. I think she shoot a Tiger King show or something, but she missed it. It also appears that SNL cut another Please Dont Destroy sketch for the second week in a row. I guess we can live with this, but we would need to upload it to YouTube ASAP.