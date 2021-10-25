Tokyo reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, the least since June of last year







A man hails a taxi in Tokyo’s Roppingi entertainment district on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, as the Tokyo Tower stands out against the sunrise sky in the background. (AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato) TOKYO (Kyodo) – Tokyo on Sunday confirmed 19 daily cases of the coronavirus, the fewest since mid-June last year, as the downward trend in infections continues across Japan. The figure released by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government was below 20 for the first time since June 17, 2020, when it reported 16 new infections. The latest seven-day average of new infections stood at 31.3 per day, down 48.2% from the previous week, according to the metropolitan government. In the wake of the improvement in the situation, Tokyo, the three neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama as well as Osaka will withdraw their requests on Monday for reduced hours to serve alcohol in restaurants and bars. It will be the first withdrawal of such a request in the Japanese capital since late November last year, although some health experts have warned of a possible sixth wave of infections this winter. As part of efforts to prevent a rebound in infections, the metropolitan government will continue to ask restaurateurs to limit the number of people at tables to four, but five or more will be allowed if they show proof of COVID vaccination. 19. The local government said the policy would go into effect by the end of November, adding what to do with the limit in December and thereafter will be decided after assessing the COVID-19 situation at that time.

