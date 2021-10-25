Halyna Hutchins shootout renews calls to ban the use of real guns on setExBulletin



toggle legend Andres Leighton / AP

Andres Leighton / AP

Mourners gathered in a vigil on Saturday to remember cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an accidental shooting on the set of the film Rust Last week.

Alec Baldwin was given a propeller pistol he was told was safe before firing, killing Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin is cooperating with investigators.

Souza, who has since been released from the hospital, Recount NBC that his thoughts were with the Hutchins family. “She was kind, dynamic, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better,” Souza said, according to the statement.

Hutchins’ husband Matt tweeted that the loss was “huge”, adding that “Halyna has inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too significant to be summed up in words.”

The accidental shooting was not the first gun death on a movie or television set, but it refocused attention on how guns can be used safely by the entertainment industry. and also raised the question of whether they should be banned outright.

Experts say there are safe ways to handle guns on set, but implementation varies

Crew members on the set of Rust reportedly raised safety concerns about the production prior to filming, although it is still unclear how Hutchins was shot.

While there are ways to simulate gunshots in TV and movies without using real guns, some filmmakers still use real guns to make the drama more real, according to Dan Leonard, associate dean of Chapman University Film School.

“There is a lot of [filmmakers] now who doesn’t use real guns and does everything in post [production]”Leonardo said Sunday weekend edition. “Then there are filmmakers who want the kind of realism and reaction” created using real guns.

Yet even when real guns are used during productions, Leonard says there are some simple safety precautions that can help prevent accidental shots.

For one thing, there is never a reason for live bullets to be on the board.

Plus, Leonard says, filmmakers can adjust the angle of certain shots so that there aren’t any people in the line of sight. And if a scene requires an actor to point a gun at the camera, for example, the filmmaker could use an accessory gun and a computer-generated flash for that scene.

According to the Associated Press, states provide few guidelines on the use of real firearms on film sets and safety standards are often set by unions. Leonard said there should be an industry-wide safety standard for using real firearms.

“Right now, it’s kind of the industry to police. The big studios have the budgets and use qualified staff,” he said. “But especially in independent cinema, they try to do things as cheaply as possible, and often all the procedures put in place for safety have not been followed.”

Leonard said it can be confusing when crew members change, as has been reported on the set of Rust following a walkout by several members of the team dissatisfied with the working conditions of the production.

“But in the case of gun safety (…) only two people should touch the gun. One is the gun handler and the other is the actor,” he said. added. “And everyone should check that it’s empty.”

Others say it’s time to ban real guns in movies and TV

Some actors in the film and television industry have said that Hutchins’ death shows that it is high time to ban the use of firearms on film sets.

ABC crime drama The recruit banned real guns on the set starting Friday, according to the hollywood reporter.

Eric Kripke, the showrunner behind Amazon Prime The boys, tweeted a promise in response to Hutchins’ shot: “No more blanks on any of my sets. We’ll be using VFX muzzle flashes. Who’s with me?”

Other industry insiders have noted that it is possible to move away from real guns onscreen.

“There is no longer any reason to have blank loaded guns or anything on the set. It should just be banned altogether. There are now computers,” Craig Zobel, who led Easttown mare on HBO, tweeted. “The shots at Mare of Easttown are all digital. You can probably tell, but who cares? It’s an unnecessary risk.”

A petition on change.org to ban the use of real firearms in the film industry had more than 17,000 signatures as of Sunday afternoon, and a California state senator said he present a law to ban live firearms from film sets and theatrical productions in that state.