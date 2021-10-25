James Michael Tyler: the actor who played Gunther in Friends has passed away | News | DW





James Michael Tyler, the actor who played cafe manager Gunther on the hit sitcom “Friends,” died Sunday at the age of 59, US media reported. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘friend’) from the hit series ‘Friends’, but those close to Michael knew him as an actor, musician, cancer awareness advocate and husband loving, ”Tyler’s manager Toni Benson said. in a statement to US media. Benson said Tyler died at his Los Angeles home from prostate cancer. He was first diagnosed in 2018. “A friend for life” “Michael loved live music, cheered on his Clemson Tigers, and often found himself on fun, unexpected adventures. If you’ve met him once you’ve made a friend for life,” Benson said. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the hit 1990s series, mourned the death of Tyler, “a beloved actor and an integral part of our ‘Friends’ family,” the company said on Twitter. Gunther appeared in 150 of the 263 episodes of “Friends” over the sitcom’s 10 seasons. As the director of Central Perk, the cafe where the other characters hung out, Gunther often yearned for Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston. Tyler was originally chosen to play Gunther while working as a barista at Café Bourgeois Pig in Los Angeles, according to Saul Austerlitz’s 2019 book “Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era”. Tyler has played other roles in comedy series including “Scrubs”, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Modern Music”. In June, Tyler announced he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018, which had spread to his bones. fb / aw (AFP, AP)

