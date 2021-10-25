Hollywood gathers for vigil for victims of Baldwin shooting





As dozens of Hollywood insiders gathered in a suburb of Los Angeles on Sunday, there was palpable anger about what was wrong.

Shocked friends and colleagues of Halyna Hutchins gathered on Sunday to pay their respects to the cinematographer who was killed when Alec Baldwin fired a propeller pistol on a film set. Anguish and anger were rife as Hollywood watched over Hutchins, as questions grew as to how such a tragedy could have happened, despite stringent guarantees. Hutchins, 42, was shot in the chest when Baldwin fired a propeller pistol he was told was safe on the set of low-budget Western “Rust” in New Mexico Thursday. She was pronounced dead in hospital hours later. Police are still investigating the shooting and have executed a search warrant on the set, where, among other things, they were looking to see if the rehearsal had been filmed. Attention was also drawn to the film’s assistant director, Dave Halls, who handed the gun to the actor, and the gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24. But as dozens of Hollywood insiders gathered in a suburb of Los Angeles on Sunday, there was palpable anger about what was wrong. “So they cut the corners and put security in the backseat when it really should be at the forefront of anything that is done on a set.” “I can tell you that as a producer, someone dropped the ball. Someone decided to go with the result, which is to keep your budget… cheap. “ Calls were mounting for a ban on live firearms on film sets, with a petition on change.org collecting more than 22,000 signatures on Sunday night. Dave Cortese, a Democrat elected to the California Senate, said on Saturday he would advance a bill to ban live ammunition on film sets in California Los Angeles hit crime drama “The Rookie” decided the day after the shooting to ban all live ammunition from its set, effective immediately, according to industry publication The Hollywood Reporter. Gunsmith SL Huang, writing on Twitter, said she had worked hundreds of film sets without incident, thanks to strict security protocols and built-in redundancies. “My colleagues and I have tried to figure out how this could happen by following our basic safety procedures and we keep losing. The Los Angeles Times reported this week that the crew were concerned about safety and working conditions. The production company did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment. … Originally published as Hollywood gathers for vigil for victims of Baldwin shooting

