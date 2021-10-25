“Shameful”: Sanjay Gupta calls out Bollywood for remaining silent during Shah Rukh Khan’s “moment of crisis”





Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is the latest celebrity to support Shah Rukh Khan and question the silence of many bigwigs in the film industry since the arrest of the actor’s son, Aryan Khan. SRK’s eldest son Aryan was arrested in a drug-related case earlier this month.

Sanjay Gupta posted on Twitter: “Shahrukh Khan has and continues to provide jobs and livelihoods for thousands of people in the film industry. He has always defended all the causes of the film industry. And the crafty silence of the same film industry in its moment of crisis is simply SHAME. “ Shahrukh Khan has and continues to provide jobs and livelihoods for thousands of people in the film industry.

He has always defended all the causes of the film industry.

And the crafty silence of the same film industry in its moment of crisis is simply SHAME. Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) 25 October 2021 While celebrities such as Twinkle Khanna, Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhatt are among those who have commented and supported SRK, a host of bigwigs have remained silent on the matter. Shah Rukh Khan was seen meeting his son Aryan at Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai on Thursday. Some celebrities had also condemned the media frenzy that followed this visit. Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava had tweeted: “My heart is broken for SRK. May there be light at the end of the tunnel, ”while commenting on a video of SRK surrounded by media, Pooja Bhatt wrote on Twitter, Dear Members of the Press. I know times are tougher than ever and there is immense pressure on you from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health and safety, but how would you explain this behavior? to your own children? Tragic. Hansal Mehta also wrote in a tweet that Bollywood has become a punching bag. Bollywood is not a place, not a business, and certainly not a mafia. It is a loosely coined term for a large number of individuals who work very hard to create, entertain, engage and unlike many other professions, they are always vulnerable to criticism, scrutiny and abuse. , read his message. Actor Ananya Panday was invited to join the Aryan Khan Inquiry last week. She was summoned to the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) office again on Monday for a third round of questioning in the cruise ship drug case. The NCB claimed to have found conversations between Aryan Khan and Ananya that are believed to be drug-related. The officers were quiet about Ananya’s interrogations, but she was reportedly asked to give some context to some of her conversations with Aryan. His request for bail will be heard Tuesday by the High Court in Bombay.

