‘Dune’ pushes its way to strong opening despite HBO Max – The Hollywood Reporter





Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve Dune made its way to a strong opening of $ 40.1 million at the domestic box office despite competition from a double home release. The science fiction epic Legendary and Warner Bros. opened simultaneously in 4,125 theaters across North America and on streamer HBO Max, a hybrid practice used for all Warner 2021 films due to the pandemic. Dune won the best national opening of such a theatrical / HBO Max release to date, surpassing Godzilla vs. Kong ($ 31.7 million). It also gave Villeneuve the best national opening of his career. Its biggest precedent was Blade Runner 2049 ($ 32.8 million), unadjusted for inflation. DuneWarner’s debut is also a necessary victory, as well as another boost for his young star, Timothée Chalamet. Globally, Dune broke the $ 200 million mark after previously opening in previous markets. Overseas, the film earned an additional $ 47.4 million in 75 markets for a foreign tally of $ 180.6 million and $ 220.2 million worldwide. However, he has a long way to go before he recovers his $ 165 million budget and additional marketing expenses. In addition to North America, another new player this weekend was China, where the film, distributed there by Legendary and its partner Wanda, opened for an average of $ 21.6 million. dollars (further rise in COVID cases leads to lockdowns in 8 or 9 provinces, including parts of Beijing). Dune was a prominent player in the fall film festival circuit, with Villeneuve and the marketing campaign urging consumers to see the big-budget mast on the big screen. It worked: The film did huge business, especially on Imax screens, which brought in 22.5% of gross, or $ 9 million. In total, Imax and other large format screens accounted for 50% of the opening weekend tally, Villeneuve’s adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herbert sci-fi classic features a star-studded cast that also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya. Dune is found 83 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The public awarded him an A-CinemaScore. Besides the HBO Max factor, there were other challenges. Young moviegoers have so far been the engine of the box office revival, but they’re not the demo that grew on the Dune books. Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel was originally published in 1965. The majority of ticket buyers during opening weekend were between the ages of 18 and 35. He was also strongly masculine, at 61%. DuneThe long running time of 155 minutes also reduced the number of screenings in theaters. (The recent James Bond film No time to die is longer, at 163 minutes.) Legendary has produced and financed most of the Dune. Warner Bros. and its partners take care of the rest. The other new nationwide release for the weekend was the Disney and 20th century family animated film. Ron went wrong, which opened to over $ 7 million. Locksmith Animation’s photo, voiced by Zach Galifianakis and Olivia Colman, opened in fifth place. At the specialty box office, Wes Anderson’s The French dispatch posted the best opening theater average of the pandemic era with an estimated payout of $ 25,000 for the arthouse market. The movie Searchlight, whose ensemble cast also includes Chalamet, earned $ 1.3 million from 52 slots in the # 9 spot. Among the leftovers, Universal, Miramax and Blumhouse’s Halloween kills fell to No.2 in his second weekend nationwide with $ 14.5 million for a nationwide cumulative of $ 73.1 million and $ 90.9 million globally (unsurprisingly, he has fell 71% in North America). James Bond Photo No time to die topped $ 500 million worldwide to finish Sunday with a total of $ 525.4 million, of which $ 120 million domestically and $ 405.6 million internationally. MGM and EON tents are managed nationally by United Artists and by Universal overseas. Sony Venom: let there be carnage broke the $ 350 million mark worldwide with a domestic tally of $ 181.8 million and $ 170.6 million overseas.

