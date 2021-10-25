Alec Baldwin shot: the actor was practicing drawing a pistol when he discharged himself

Souza spoke to investigators on Friday, according to the affidavit released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Souza told them that Baldwin was “sitting on a bench in a church building and practicing a cross-draw,” the affidavit said. A cross draw occurs when a shooter pulls the gun out of a holster on the opposite side of the body from the shooting hand.

Souza was looking over Hutchins’ shoulder “when he heard what sounded like a whip, then a loud noise,” according to the affidavit.

Souza recalled Hutchins “complaining about his stomach and grabbing his midsection” after the shot, according to the document.

Investigators also spoke to cameraman Reid Russell, who was standing next to Souza and Hutchins at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit.

Russell recalled that Hutchins “said she couldn’t feel her legs” and that doctors were treating her as she bled on the floor, investigators said.

Souza and Russell both acknowledged difficulties on set that day due to some members of the Camera Department being walked out for payment and housing. Due to manpower issues, Souza said they only had one camera available that day and was not recording at the time of the incident.

Souza also confirmed to an investigator that he heard the term “cold weapon” on the set, meaning the gun should have been empty.

According to the warrant, Souza said three people handled the guns or firearms for scenes – they were checked by the gunsmith and the first assistant director, then turned over to the actor who used them.

The investigator said Souza was not aware of anyone on set being checked to see if they had live ammunition on them before or after the scenes were filmed.

“The only thing checked are the guns to prevent live ammunition from there. Joel (Souza) said there should never be any live ammunition near or around the scene,” said affidavit.

Representatives for Souza did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

According to the affidavit, Russell told investigators that Baldwin “was trying to explain how he was going to get the gun out and where his arm would be when the gun was out of the holster.”

Russell “didn’t know why the gun was unloaded and just remembered the gun’s loud bang,” the affidavit states.

When asked how Baldwin handled the gun, Russell told investigators the actor “had been very careful” and recalled an earlier instance where Baldwin “made sure that he was safe and a child was not near him when they were discharging a gun during this scene. “

The search warrant was aimed at recovering images, video cameras, computer equipment and memory cards used by cameras on the set.

No charges were laid in the incident. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said it would discuss the case further at a press conference on Wednesday.

The deputy director was the subject of complaints

According to a previous search warrant affidavit, the film’s deputy director David Halls handed the propeller pistol to Baldwin before the shooting and shouted “cold pistol”, a remark intended to indicate that the weapon had not live bullets.

Baldwin was handed one of three propeller guns installed in a cart by a gunsmith for the film and Halls was unaware that there were live ammunition in the gun, according to the affidavit.

Halls had been the subject of complaints about safety and his behavior on set during two productions in 2019, two people who worked closely with him told CNN.

Complaints against Halls include failure to follow safety protocols for the use of weapons and pyrotechnics, blocked firefighter routes and exits, and cases of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

Maggie Goll, an IATSE Local 44 accessory maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in a statement to CNN that while working on Hulu’s “Into the Dark” anthology series in February and May 2019, Halls neglected to organize safety meetings and systematically did not announce the presence of a firearm on the set to the crew, as is the protocol.

Halls did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on Goll’s allegations against him.

The gunsmith who prepared the propeller pistol used by Baldwin was identified in search warrant documents as Hannah Gutierrez. She had recently completed work on her first project as chief gunsmith, she said in a podcast interview in September.

“I was really nervous at first,” Gutierrez said of his work as chief gunsmith on the set of “The Old Way”, with Nicolas Cage.

“I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure I was ready, but did it, like everything had gone really well,” she said in an interview on the podcast. Voices of the West, dedicated to the Elder. Where is.

Her job as a gunsmith ranges from teaching actors about wearing a gun belt, aiming and shooting, she said.

“She was my model”

Hutchins’ husband described the loss of his wife as “huge”.

“Halyna has inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too significant to be summed up in words”, Matthew Hutchins tweeted on Friday. Hutchins is also survived by a 9 year old son.

In an interview with the Kyiv Post on Friday, Halyna Hutchins’ sister Svetlana Androsovych said her family was grappling with grief.

“I can’t understand (her passing). I loved her very much… I was very proud of her and she was my role model,” Androsovych said. “This loss is a great grief to our family, and I see how difficult it is for our parents. I hope the weather relieves our heartache.”

CNN contacted Androsovych but had no response.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Albuquerque Civic Plaza on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of Hutchins.

The vigil was organized by IATSE Local 600 and IATSE Local 480, branches of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents workers in various roles in the entertainment industry.

Among the speakers was International Cinematographers Guild President John Lindley, who acknowledged that grief can easily turn into anger following a tragic loss, at the same time warning union members to “hold back the anger. for now and to support (Hutchins’) family during this time. “

Local 600 has created a GoFundMe page verified for the Hutchins family. Nearly $ 200,000 had been raised Monday morning.

The last speaker of the evening was Lane Looper, a “Rust” crew member who said he first met Hutchins about seven weeks ago. “I would have had the chance to do another movie with a person like that,” said Looper, who was visibly moved. “She was a wonderful mother and wife and was just a wonderful soul, and I really hope more people like her exist.”

In a tweet on Friday, Baldwin said he was heartbroken and was cooperating fully with the police.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague,” said Baldwin. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna.”