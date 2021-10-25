Bollywood stars and Indian celebrities launch NFTs amid global craze, amid international snobbery, while Bollywood ace Anil Kapoor and other leading Indian actors launch new NFAs





Summary of the following documents Bollywood actors, sportspeople and athletes are among those launching NFTs.

Experts say celebrities will increase the appeal of NFT in the market, which will help boost sales.

NFT’s sales volumes reached $ 10.7 billion in the third quarter, and sales of these NFFs reached $ 10.5 billion. Indian celebrities in the world of Bollywood and cricket are increasingly selling digital memorabilia via non-fungible tokens (NFTs), in the hopes of making thousands of dollars by taking advantage of the growing interest in these assets. NFTs are a type of digital asset that uses the blockchain to record ownership of objects such as photographs, videos, and other collectibles. Many have questioned their burgeoning popularity, but the explosive growth shows no signs of slowing down. NFTs are expected to be launched soon by Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. While Bachchan’s NFTs will include signed copies of his films, Khan sparked excitement on his Twitter account by letting his 43 million followers know about the planned NFB launch. “NFTs are unknown to Bollywood at the moment, but I’m sure they (movie stars) will see this as another platform where they can use their existing content and make money,” Ayaan said. Agnihotri from Bollycoin, an NFT marketplace for Bollywood assets. Agnihotri said its platform has sold 8 million of the 20 million so-called “BollyCoins” available, crypto tokens that can be used to purchase NFTs when they launch. A BollyCoin is worth 10 US cents. But it is still early days for NFT celebrities in India. Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is auctioning a digital art reel from Saturday’s game, where he touched ethereums, aka digital currency, for around $ 20,000, which equates to 5 Etherum Coins. But he hasn’t received any offers yet. “NFT has come a long way in the West in just a year, with iconic basketball moments being digitally purchased by fans, which gave us the idea,” Karthik told Reuters. Others have been successful. One of India’s top fashion designers, Manish Malhotra, recently sold NFTs of digital sketches of some of his most famous designs for $ 4,000 each. On Malhotra’s website, you can purchase some of her bridal outfits for less than $ 2,500 to $ 3,500. The rise of NFTs has intrigued many, who claim that it is impractical to spend huge sums of money on items that do not exist and can be seen online. Still, NFT’s global sales reached $ 10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an eight-fold increase from the previous quarter, according to market tracker DappRadar. Vishakha Singh, WazirX vice president for NFTs, said celebrity participation in the segment will spark interest in this area. She added, “It’s fantastic for the environment. It will help us spread awareness of this new world of digital assets,” Singh said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://list23.com/274259-bollywood-stars-indian-celebrities-launch-nfts-amid-global-craze-amid-international-snobbery-whil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos