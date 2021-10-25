Pebble Loops in Bollywood features Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat as brand ambassadors ahead of the holiday season









ANI |

Update: October 25, 2021 1:47 PM IS

New Delhi [India], Oct. 25 (ANI / NewsView): The Lifestyle tech brand Pebble announced that Bollywood stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are their first celebrity brand ambassadors for the smart clothing category.

The collaboration aims to amplify the #ConnectedbyPebble campaign ahead of the holiday season, to raise awareness of Pebble smartwatches designed to be a part of everyday life.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat fit naturally into the brand. Individually they both have a unique sense of both modern and classic style, they practice and inspire a fit and free-spirited lifestyle and are simply effortless in their craft. Together there is a playful yet loving chemistry between them that resonates well with the brand’s millennial young TG and their lifestyle.

The #ConnectedbyPebble campaign aims to switch people over to the Pebble smartwatch, as it is designed to give you that little extra something out of the day, keeping you connected with everything and everyone.

Pebble is one of the fastest growing smart clothing brands in India. With the announcement of the brand ambassadors, the company aims to strengthen its leadership position in the market. Commenting on the announcement, Komal Agarwal, co-founder of Pebble, said: “We are delighted to have them on board as the face of our brand. our brand’s mission to enable smooth living. They are ambitious yet accessible and accessible, which makes them ideal evangelists for our #PebbleSquad as well as our campaign. “ Kriti, commenting on this exciting collaboration, said, “Pebble isn’t trying to be part of the crowd and that’s what made me love the brand more. Their focus on creating value through premium technology and design, which delivers an effortless lifestyle experience and a connected life. are what we need today. “

During this collaboration, Pulkit praised the brand for its high-end design and technology, which is affordable for all. He said: “Pebble smartwatches are designed not only for fitness, but for all of our lifestyle needs. The designs are very trendy and it becomes part of your everyday life.”

Pebble, with its technology and design, keeps people connected throughout the day and makes life easier. Pebble smartwatches are designed to be a part of your daily life, so you can “stay connected” and get that little extra something out of the day. They strive to provide the perfect blend of minimalist overall design and innovative technology.

Pebble has a very aggressive growth plan for the clothing category and is adding new high tech products to its smart clothing portfolio very quickly. The latest Pebble Cosmos BT smartwatch launched was a huge success and is one of the best-selling products in its class.

Pebble is a local lifestyle tech brand, founded in 2013, with a clear vision to deliver the perfect blend of cutting edge technology and superior design. The affordable premium brand, available through its network of more than 5,000 outlets across India and major e-commerce portals, sells at least 1 smartwatch per minute.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and Twitter.

This story is provided by NewsView. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / NewsView)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/business/business/pebble-loops-in-bollywood-stars-kriti-kharbanda-and-pulkit-samrat-as-brand-ambassadors-ahead-of-the-festive-season20211025134713 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos