Today in History 25 October | Entertainment

Today is Monday, October 25, the 298th day of 2021. There are 67 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
On October 25, 1983, a United States-led force invaded Grenada (greh-NAY-duh) on the orders of President Ronald Reagan, who said action was necessary to protect American citizens there.
In 1760, the King of England George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II.
In 1854, the charge of the light brigade took place during the Crimean War as an English brigade of more than 600 men charged the Russian army, suffering heavy losses.
In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown was tried in Charles Town, Virginia, for his failed raid on Harpers Ferry. (Brown was convicted and hanged.)
In 1881, artist Pablo Picasso was born in Malaga, Spain.
In 1910 America the Beautiful, with lyrics by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.
In 1962, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II asked Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin to confirm or deny the existence of Soviet-built missile bases. in Cuba ; Stevenson then presented photographic evidence of the bases to the Council.
In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly voted to admit mainland China and expel Taiwan.
In 1982, the sitcom Newhart, starring Bob Newhart as a Vermont innkeeper, premiered on CBS.
In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, claimed that a black car thief had left with her two young sons (Smith later confessed to drowning the children at John D. Long Lake and was convicted murder). Three defendants have been convicted in South Africa for the murder of Amy Biehl, an American exchange student. (In 1998, all three were granted amnesties by South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.)
In 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet flew uncontrolled for four hours before crashing in South Dakota. Stewart was 42 years old.
In 2002, US Senator Paul Wellstone, D-Minn., Was killed in a plane crash in northern Minnesota along with his wife, daughter and five other people a week and a half before the election.
In 2014, the World Health Organization said more than 10,000 people had been infected with Ebola and nearly half of them had died as the epidemic continued to spread. Jack Bruce, 71, the bassist and singer of the 1960s power trio Cream, has died in London.
Ten years ago: ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, his son Muatassim and former defense minister Abu Bakr Younis were buried at dawn in a secret location, five days after Gaddafi was killed by fighters revolutionary.
Five years ago: A federal judge in San Francisco approved a nearly $ 15 billion settlement, giving almost half a million Volkswagen owners and renters the choice of reselling their diesel-powered cars or get it fixed so they don’t cheat on emissions tests and spit excess. Pollution. The Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in Game 1 of the World Series.
A year ago: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN he was not going to control the pandemic because it is a contagious virus just like the flu. Hundreds of thousands of Californians lost power as utilities sought to reduce the risk of their equipment starting wildfires and the fire-weary state braced for another spell of dry and windy weather .
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Marion Ross is 93 years old. Basketball player Bob Knight is 81 years old. Author Anne Tyler is 80 years old. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 77 years old. Political strategist James Carville is 77 years old. Singer Taffy Nivert (Starland Vocal Band) is 77. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 74 years old. Actor Brian Kerwin is 72 years old. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 71 years old. Director Julian Schnabel is 70 years old. Rock musician Matthias Jabs is 65 years old. Actress Nancy Cartwright (TV: The Simpsons) is 64. Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 63. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers; Chickenfoot) is 60 years old. Actor Tracy Nelson is 58 years old. Actor Michael Boatman is 57 years old. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 57 years old. Actor Mathieu Amalric is 56 years old. Singer Speech is 53 years old. Actress-comedy-TV host Samantha Bee is 52 years old. Actor Adam Goldberg is 51 years old. Actor-singer Adam Pascal is 51 years old. Rock musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) is 51 years old. Actor Persia White is 51 years old. Country singer Chely (SHEL-ee) Wright is 51 years old. Actor Leslie Grossman is 50 years old. Violinist Midori is 50 years old. Actor Craig Robinson is 50 years old. Actor Michael Weston is 48 years old. Actor Zachary Knighton is 43 years old. Actor Mariana Klaveno is 42 years old. Actor Mehcad (muh-KAD) Brooks is 41 years old. Actor Ben Gould is 41 years old. Actor Josh Henderson is 40 years old. Pop singer Katy Perry is 37 years old. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 37 years old. Singer Ciara is 36 years old. Actress Krista Marie Yu (TV: Dr. Ken) is 33 years old. Actress Rachel Matthews is 28. Actress Conchita Campbell is 26. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is 23.
