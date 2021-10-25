Entertainment
Desi Bride Goes To Wedding Venue While Vibrating On Bollywood Song
The video became a hit because of its fun and airy vibe mixed with the bubbling excitement of the new bride. (Credits: Instagram)
The bride, who has been identified as Aakrity Sethi, is in her full bridal attire, with the trousseau and jewelry. Her makeup artist Parul Garg posted the video from her official Instagram account.
In a video that goes viral on the internet, a fully decked bride is seen hopping into a car and heading out to meet her groom, while rocking to the beat of the song Hamari Shaadi Mein from the movie Vivah with Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The video, which was shared by the brides stylist, attracts a lot of attention and comments are pouring in from viewers. The video became a hit because of its fun and airy vibe mixed with the bubbling excitement of the new bride.
The video was captioned: "When the bride was impatient to arrive on the scene and decides to take matters into her own hands."
Watch the video here:
Comments such as the beautiful bride and the swaggy bride peppered the comment section, while most viewers rained down on heart and fire emojis. So far the video has over 66,000 views and the numbers are increasing second by second.
In another similar case that emerged a few months ago, a Kashmiri wife named Sana Shabnum from Baramullah district was seen taking control of the steering wheel as she drove her husband Sheikh Amir to his in-laws on wedding day in a Mahindra Thar. A few other such cases have also been reported as it is slowly emerging as a new trend where brides are bold and seek to break traditional stereotypes instead of following the norm of being gentle and shy on their wedding day. And it is certainly a way of breaking traditions. Would you try something like this on D-Day?
