Actor Baldwin was rehearsing while pointing a gun at the camera when she fired



Signs and a makeshift memorial at a vigil in Albuqurque for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of the movie “Rust” on October 23. (Photo: Sharon Chischilly / The New York Times)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene that involved pointing a revolver at the camera lens when the pistol the team learned did not contain live ammunition suddenly went off and killed the director of photography, according to the director of the film, who was quoted in an affidavit published Sunday night.

The film’s director, Joel Souza, described hearing what “sounded like a whip and then a loud pop”.

Souza’s account explained why Baldwin had pointed the gun at the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. But that didn’t answer the question of how a gun that wasn’t supposed to contain live ammunition ended up killing her.

The director, who was injured in the shooting, told investigators he believed the weapon was safe and had been described as a “sharp weapon” in gun safety announcements.

He said the guns on the film set were usually checked by the film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and then checked again by Dave Halls, the assistant director, who would hand them over to the cast.

On Thursday, after getting ready for the scene in a church setting, Souza said, there was a lunch break and the crew were shuttled away elsewhere for food. He said they returned to the set after lunch but was “not sure the gun was checked again”.

The new details, which emerged when the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant, provided the most comprehensive account to date of the deadly shooting, which took place on Thursday. afternoon on a plateau outside of Santa Fe.

Baldwin was seated on a wooden church pew, rehearsing a scene that involved “crossing” a gun and pointing it at the camera lens, Souza said, according to the affidavit. Souza said he was standing next to Hutchins “looking at the angle of the camera”.

Souza saw Hutchins grab his belly and start to stumble backwards. Then he noticed he was bleeding from his shoulder.

The details, woven together by Detective Joel Cano in a search warrant application to seize everything from camera memory cards to bone fragments and gun dumps, provide a chilling account of this shooting. fatal on a production set that had been beset by accidental discharges of firearms. and labor disputes between producers and crew members. (The warrant has been granted.)

“Upon making contact, I observed a visible injury to the right shoulder,” Cano said in the affidavit, describing how he interviewed Souza on Friday afternoon, after the director was treated for his injury. Hutchins, who was shot in the chest, had already been pronounced dead Thursday at the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque.

“Joel said there should never be live rounds, either near or around the stage,” Cano wrote in the affidavit. Souza was struggling with delays on the day of filming, after about six members of the film crew resigned due to late payments and security conditions, the affidavit said. Another team was quickly hired, but production fell behind due to labor issues.

Souza said only one camera was available for recording before filming. Asked about “the behavior of the employees”, Souza told investigators that “everyone got along well” and that there had been “no altercation” to his knowledge.

The affidavit also includes notes from an interview with Reid Russell, a cameraman who was standing near Hutchins and Souza when the gun fired. Russell told the detective that after returning to the set after lunch, he was out for about five minutes; on his return, according to the affidavit, Baldwin, Hutchins and Souza went up to the scene and were already “in possession of the firearm”.

Russell said he was not sure the gun was inspected because he had been away for those five minutes.

According to the affidavit, Halls grabbed the revolver from a two-tier gray platter set up by Gutierrez-Reed. Halls handed the gun to Baldwin and shouted “cold gun,” which on a movie set usually refers to an unloaded gun. When setting up the scene, the team had to reposition the camera because there was a shadow.

Russell told the detective that Baldwin was explaining how he was going to draw the gun, remove it from the holster, when the gun discharged. Russell said Baldwin had been “very careful” with the gun; in a previous scene, Russell said, Baldwin had tried to provide safety on set, making sure a child was not near him when he was unloading the gun.

Asked about the behavior of members of the production team when setting up the stage, he said “everyone seemed to get along”.

Souza, the director, told the detective that because the team had prepared the scene when the gun fired, the incident was not filmed. After the gun was unloaded, Russell told the detective that he “remembers Joel having blood on his person, and Hutchins speaking and saying she couldn’t feel his legs.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.