Resist the attack on parents







I was shocked to learn last week that US Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI and federal prosecutors to charge parents who speak out at school board meetings under national terrorism laws and civil rights. Montana Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson forwarded this message to the Montana County Attorneys Association and provided a follow-up letter explaining the federal emergency claim in this case. As a local prosecutor enforcing Montana state laws, I have worked with federal agents and prosecutors over the years to target truly federal interstate criminals. I have helped ATF agents investigate and construct cases of convicted felons in possession of firearms. I worked with FBI and DEA agents to take down interstate and international drug traffickers. And I even helped ICE officials detain and deport an illegal alien. Every step of the way, I have been impressed by the professionalism and dedication of the Federal Agents in Montana and the Federal Prosecutors in the United States Attorneys Office in Montana. Whenever a state attorney refers a case to a federal agent or prosecutor, the first question is whether there is a basis for federal jurisdiction. In our system, the vast majority of criminal prosecutions take place in state courts, as the Constitution reserves police powers to states, with specific exceptions listed. If there is no clear link between federal jurisdiction, the federal government will not and will not be able to take the matter in hand. So if the federal government now wants to prosecute parents who speak out at a school board meeting, what is the basis for federal jurisdiction? Attorney General Garlands’ directive lists several possible federal charges, such as: conspiracy to deprive a person of their civil rights, interference with federally protected activities, interstate extortion or threat of interstate kidnapping, as well as ‘others. Absurdity. Pure nonsense. Parents have the right to direct the education and upbringing of their children. It is not a right granted by the government, it is a right granted by God. If parents are concerned that a school will impose illegal or unenforceable Covid restrictions, transgender mandates, or critical race theory on their children, parents have a right to speak out and get involved. Local control and parental involvement always produces the best educational environment for children. The federal government has no right to stifle dissent by threatening the parents of national terrorists or interstate criminals. Rest assured, this local prosecutor will oppose Washington, DC’s attempt to intimidate parents in Broadwater County. And I don’t know a single Montana County attorney who feels any different. I hope that before a candidate for the post of US attorney from Montana or any other state is confirmed by the US Senate, our Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester will force them to explain their position on this extraordinary abuse of power. And unless the candidate completely disowns this attempt to stifle parental rights and free speech, I urge our senators to reject the nomination. Please join me in communicating this to Senator Daines and the Tester. Cory Swanson is a Broadwater County District Attorney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyinterlake.com/news/2021/oct/24/resist-attack-parents/

